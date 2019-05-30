2020 presidential candidate Eric Swalwell, who has already threatened to bring in the military (maybe even nukes) to quickly put down any armed resistance to his gun confiscation plan, is still centering his campaign around two things: 1) mandatory gun “buybacks,” and 2) apologizing for being a white man.

He’s currently running a 0 percent against front-runner Joe Biden, who as vice president encouraged every American to buy a shotgun. Hey, you don’t have to aim as you do with an AR-15 … just fire a blast blindly through the front door; that’ll dissuade any intruders.

So Biden wants us all to buy shotguns, and Swalwell’s promising American citizens they can keep their shotguns; maybe we’ll be seeing a Biden/Swalwell ticket? Nah, Swalwell being a white man alone rules that out.

But yes, Swalwell says as president he’ll be very generous doling out your Second Amendment rights:

I am the only candidate calling for a ban and buy back of military-style assault weapons. Keep your pistols, keep your shotguns, keep your rifles. But let's take the most dangerous guns out of the hands of the most dangerous people. Are you with me? https://t.co/RtwnBTgXdn — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 30, 2019

He does know the Virginia Tech mass shooting was carried out with two pistols, right?

What exactly is a 'military-style assault' weapon? — Proud Deplorable (@HKirsh1) May 30, 2019

"Military-style assault weapons" Since AR-15s are not assault rifles, that doesn't apply to them? What you actually mean is "I want to confiscate modern semiautomatic sporting rifles from the hands of law-abiding civilians because they look scary." — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 30, 2019

My AR's are rifles so I will keep them all thank you very much. — Rosarian (@Rosarian4) May 30, 2019

I didn't buy my AR's from you, ergo, it's not possible for you to "buy them back."

Moreover, they're not for sale. — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) May 30, 2019

They are statistically the least dangerous firearms, used in under 3 percent of all firearm homicides. So no…neither I nor basic math are in favor of this nonsense. — Amy Swearer (@AmySwearer) May 30, 2019

So, as long as they aren't cosmetically altered to resemble military "style" weapons we can keep them? — Arnold Wheeler (@ArnoldW49) May 30, 2019

Well yeah. You can keep your safe and friendly Mini-14 but the super deadly and dangerous AR-15 has got to go. Because reasons, that's why. — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) May 30, 2019

And why do I have the sneaking suspicion that when @ericswalwell says "most dangerous people out there" what he means is "law abiding gun owners?" Especially if they vote Republican… — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 30, 2019

Historically the " most dangerous people' are governments.

That's why we are armed. — Drew (@drewgrey) May 30, 2019

You want to ban the most commonly sold rife in the US today, and imprison anyone who doesn’t hand them over for some cash. No, I’m not with you. pic.twitter.com/HfA5icesA2 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) May 30, 2019

Actually, he want's to nuke those who don't hand them over. Stop underselling his boldest policy proposal — Philip (@Philip_DT) May 30, 2019

When he takes the guns "out of the hands of the most dangerous people" first then I might be willing to comply but not until then. — That Mike Guy (@realTexasMike) May 30, 2019

This is the same guy who for 2 yrs lied to use about Trump/Russia, and we are expected to believe him when he says he will only imprison AR 15 owner? Let me think about. NO. — Duck Daddy (@TommyIvison) May 30, 2019

He's either describing weapons that seem scary to him or full-auto weapons. He probably doesn't know we already have a ban on full-auto.

He's a moron and I won't be following him either. — Michael Cook (@cookey4444) May 30, 2019

No, not today. And tomorrow isn't looking good, either. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) May 30, 2019

No and by the way you’re at 0%. Like the chance of taking my rights away! 👍🤣😂😉 — Bobby Chavez (@MakeYaBootyBurn) May 30, 2019

I'll keep everything, thanks. — Descendant of Niall (@Raker57) May 30, 2019

Can we call for this clown to just resign from office? — joboo (@infidelinwisco) May 30, 2019

There is a 0% chance you will be getting any of my guns. Even if by some miracle, every other presidential candidate suddenly died, and you won, there would still be a 0%. Come try — Squawkie The Eagle (@SquawkieEagle) May 30, 2019

Don’t forget he said he would use nukes on us. — Mark Bigsho Kemmerer (@BigshoMark) May 30, 2019

Is there anyone taking you seriously at this point? — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) May 30, 2019

Well, that time he said you could either donate a dollar to his campaign or buy half a bag of chips, everyone in his timeline suddenly developed a craving for potato chips, so he’s having trouble polling against salty snacks.

Related: