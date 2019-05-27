When Rep. Eric “Nuke ‘Em” Swalwell isn’t threatening to deploy the military to crush any resistance to his gun confiscation plan, he likes to get introspective; he flies the Pride flag 365 days a year on his office door, you know.

He’s also a white man. He let us know this in April when he bravely announced on MSNBC that he is indeed a white man, but he knows when to pass the mic, and he also promised to name a woman to be his running mate … if only there were a woman polling even lower than he is.

Now he’s back with the “pass the mic” business, which is just as patronizing as the time some beta male suggested that men take a day off from posting on Twitter and retweet only women.

OK, seriously, we’re posting this with a warning because the cringe factor is through the roof. Yeah, let’s let this guy run the country.

I may be "another white guy," but I know where there are gaps in my knowledge or my experience and I know when to pass the mic. pic.twitter.com/jMYBwF97xY — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) May 27, 2019

The question was “Why should another white guy be President?” Any normal human would’ve said “Because this is a meritocracy and the best person for the job wins” Not this virtue signaling nerd, he prostrates himself into a steaming pile of cringe. https://t.co/7QBqU5at3m — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2019

My lord he’s so embarrassing to watch. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2019

Honestly, if someone walked up to me and asked “Why do you, as a white man, deserve to have this job?” I’d squirt coffee out of my nose from laughter. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2019

“I want this guy leading the strongest nation and greatest military the world has ever seen” -Nobody — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) May 27, 2019

He is such a tool — Thomas Hollembaek (@DrCruiseGuy) May 27, 2019

Whew. There it is… the cringe of the week. — Two Guns West (@TwoGunsWest) May 27, 2019

The lack of self awareness while trying to be aware is staggering in it’s stupidity. — bob desmond jr (@rldesmondjr) May 27, 2019

Could’ve just posted this gif instead of that video pic.twitter.com/Dx4uHsEeh6 — BTFDAdvisors🎢 (@BTFDAdvisors) May 27, 2019

If he’s so woke, why doesn’t he drop out to increase the chances of a woman receiving the nomination?

“I virtue signal 365 days a year” At least that one is true 👍🏼 — Echo5Hotel (@Echo5Hotel14) May 27, 2019

Working hard to get those PC Delta pledges! — TyAndersen (@AndersenTy) May 27, 2019

This stuff is so comical. — Hops (@Hops_0317) May 27, 2019

You are polling at 0% — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 27, 2019

I find it condescending that these guys are promising a female VP as a penance for failing to be intersectional enough. Name the woman. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 27, 2019

“I promise I’ll have a hot babe as my VP.” “Which hot babe?” “Oh idk, they all have the same IQ so it doesn’t really matter as long as she’s a woman.” — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) May 27, 2019

I know when to pass the mic which clearly is not the presidency. That I want for me." — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 27, 2019

I think passing the mic would be a very good idea. — Randy McGregor (@Ramcgreg) May 27, 2019

I think I just threw up in my mouth a little. — John Blue (@Bankruptcy_Blue) May 27, 2019

What an alpha leader type — 4️⃣3️⃣ %🔥 (@mikeypredsfan) May 27, 2019

What you think you know, reaaaaaaly doesn’t matter. No one’s listening. pic.twitter.com/9xpRnq1Jez — Rob (@FSUWarpath) May 27, 2019

This is like that job interview where you say you don't know anything about what the job entails but you're a fast learner. — Funky Code Medina ✝️ (@spazafraz) May 27, 2019

Pass your seat in Congress to a POC. — S.R. Mogck (@SRAlsultani) May 27, 2019

Spoke like a weak man who is incapable of making executive decisions. — Donna (@ScarletLetterA4) May 27, 2019

Save some chicks for the rest of us bro — Bored But Amused (@BoredButAmused) May 27, 2019

This guy really might have the worst campaign going out of all 24 we’ve seen. Did you know he’s a white man?

