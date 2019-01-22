The media can’t get enough of this year’s crop of freshmen members of Congress, as long as their names are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, or Rashida Tlaib. So it’s up to Rep. Dan Crenshaw to build his own brand on social media, such as when he posted a video of himself at last Friday’s March for Life.

It’s hard to believe we’re on Day 4 of the media frenzy over the Covington Catholic High School kids, but Crenshaw reminds us of what that story managed to push off the newspaper pages. And he sees a pattern as well.

Media blunders this week:

-hardly any coverage of #MarchforLife

-Buzzfeed lies about Cohen case

-slandering Covington Catholic students over false narrative

-slandering Karen Pence for working at Christian school 3 out of 4 are fundamentally anti-Christian. Just last 7 days. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 22, 2019

We knew there wouldn’t be any coverage of the March for Life — the Covington controversy notwithstanding — and as Twitchy has reported, plenty are arguing that the Covington boys with their MAGA hats are just symbols of white, male, Catholic bigotry. As we reported, a protest had been planned outside the school Tuesday to bring attention to “racism against American Indians by Catholic students.”

So, yeah, Crenshaw’s nailed it. No one blinked when Linda Sarsour endorsed the BDS movement against Israel at the Women’s March either, and we didn’t see days and days of media coverage when Sen. Kamala Harris called the Knights of Columbus “extreme.”

Fact check: True. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) January 22, 2019

You misspelled “deliberate narrative strategy” as “blunders.” — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) January 22, 2019

It’s only deliberate in private when they’re asking for raises. When they get exposed, they become “blunders.” 😜 — David Hamilton (@Hamilton4TX) January 22, 2019

Media doesn’t consider any of them to be blunders. — Steve Huchteman (@Shuchteman) January 22, 2019

The only thing the media would classify as a "blunder" is getting caught misrepresenting the Covington incident. Otherwise it's all part of the plan. — Tom J. (@melcooley00) January 22, 2019

So many blunders so little time, yes? #mediafails — Holly Love (@Holly_Love2) January 22, 2019

it's like there's an agenda or something?!?!?!? and so begins the war on Christianity……. — Shasta Hans (@shastahans0414) January 22, 2019

Now you are connecting the dots, Congressman. Keep going, it gets worse. — Leon de Wit (@kikaleza) January 22, 2019

The Liberals are just getting warmed up because they know Amy Barrett is on deck. — Guyzer 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@Guyzer) January 22, 2019

Democrats are setting up the fight against #AmyConeyBarrett. They literally have no other way of attacking her (inevitable) nomination so they have to set the narrative in order to not look desperate. — Jason Beasley (@jasonbeaz) January 22, 2019

Just want to say I am so glad you decided to jump into the political circus! So many good people are afraid to do so because of the left’s rabid intent to destroy. Keep up the amazing work. — Jenny St. Romain (@JennyStRomain2) January 22, 2019

Um …

Taking the media out of it, your new role requires you to separate church from state. This tweet does not align to that — Rebsboys (@rebsboys) January 22, 2019

So Crenshaw tweeting about Christianity is establishing a state religion? Might be time for a refresher course on the First Amendment.

Related: