Never mind all of the follow-up video from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial showing that activist Nathan Phillips inserted himself into the gathering of Covington Catholic High School; the Women’s March – Indiana is going ahead with a protest at the school Tuesday morning.

The event itself is being hosted by the American Indian Movement Chapter of Indiana and Kentucky, but the Women’s March is hoping to swell the numbers of the protest against “racism against American Indians by Catholic students.”

It’s finally time that Native Americans stoop up against the systemic racism imposed by Catholic school students. Those two groups have been at it for too long.

Trending

Will there be cameras there for selective editing of the protest to make it look larger?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American Indian MovementCovington Catholic High SchoolprotestracismWomen's March - Indiana