Never mind all of the follow-up video from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial showing that activist Nathan Phillips inserted himself into the gathering of Covington Catholic High School; the Women’s March – Indiana is going ahead with a protest at the school Tuesday morning.

The event itself is being hosted by the American Indian Movement Chapter of Indiana and Kentucky, but the Women’s March is hoping to swell the numbers of the protest against “racism against American Indians by Catholic students.”

We encourage all who are able to support our Indigenous community by participating in non-violent, direct action at Covington Catholic High School on Tuesday, 10am – 12pm. FB Event: https://t.co/81unWHfyub pic.twitter.com/feZBfiISNK — Women's March – Indiana (@WMWIndiana) January 21, 2019

It’s finally time that Native Americans stoop up against the systemic racism imposed by Catholic school students. Those two groups have been at it for too long.

These kids did nothing wrong. Go spred your hate elsewhere — Lw Pucket (@LwPucket) January 21, 2019

Also, this is targeted harassment of these children. You should know that the State Attorney of Kentucky is already aware of this and is taking action against these types of harassment. — Thinking out loud (@dawnc1230) January 21, 2019

At least you guys are consistent in your anti-religious bigotry. Surprised tho that you are still digging in on what has already been outed as a media lie – these kids are innocent. But hey, agenda 1st, amirite? #hatecomesfromtheleft pic.twitter.com/gCeV7amUd9 — Liberty Emet (@EmetLiberty) January 21, 2019

Majority of American Indian groups are against the protest and against #NathanPhillips — Saving Liberty 🇺🇸 (@LibertyUSA1776) January 21, 2019

If you show up there, you will be met by a counter movement you can't even imagine. I would stay far far away. For your sake. — VettingTheLeft (@LiberalsExposed) January 21, 2019

Will there be cameras there for selective editing of the protest to make it look larger?

