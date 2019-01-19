The Women’s March lost a lot of supporters last year, from Alyssa Milano to the Democratic National Committee, over charges that the organizers had an anti-Semitism problem — one they haven’t done much to counter, what with Tamika Mallory still refusing to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist.

The organizers insisted the first Women’s March wasn’t an anti-Trump march, which is exactly what it was: Hillary lost, and lots of women were angry and needed to vent, and the Women’s March was there for them. What was said from the stage didn’t really seem to matter, which was good, because there was a lot of radical progressive rhetoric that the media just glossed over.

So if you’re holding a march to affirm women’s rights, why take that captive audience and preach the BDS movement, especially when you’re rightfully being dogged by charges of anti-Semitism?

Big cheer just now when Linda Sarsour promoted the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) of Israel. The anti-Semitism is strong at today's Women's March. pic.twitter.com/E12ZfKueNX — Joshua Robbin Marks (@JoshMarks78) January 19, 2019

Linda Sarsour at the Women's March: "We will protect our constitutional right to boycott, divest and sanctions in this country."https://t.co/mChC2CGv5f — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) January 19, 2019

Haaretz reports:

Sarsour spoke about the achievements of the Democratic Party in the 2018 midterm elections, and after mentioning all the “first time” precedents in political representation that happened during the election, said that her “favorite one” was “the first Palestinian American woman in Congress”, Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Sarsour also said that “We will protect our constitutional right to boycott, divest and sanctions in this country,” alluding to debates that erupted in Congress earlier in January, centered on two bills against boycotts of Israel and its settlements.

It’s not surprising Sarsour would be thrilled by the election of Rashida Tlaib, on whose map is a Post-it Note reading Palestine and pointing to Israel.

It’s also a funny twist that actress Scarlett Johansson was invited to speak at the first march, considering she once was the “global brand ambassador” for SodaStream, which is an Israeli company that would be part of the March’s boycott effort.

The moment that Sarsour promotes BDS at today's DC Women's March. pic.twitter.com/GrVDfSjwCy — Joshua Robbin Marks (@JoshMarks78) January 19, 2019

By the time #WomensMarch will realise the radical motives of the founders of their movements, many will have been radicalized. This isn't about women affairs but Anti-Semitism, politics and extremism https://t.co/ZsYEeEYebb — Ugogodent (@Ugogodents) January 19, 2019

To be fair, only antisemites would show up to march with this bunch.

The secret is out, people can't pretend not to know. — Prosthetic Conscience (@No_Mo_MrNiceGuy) January 19, 2019

Disgusting — fretbunny (@fretbunny) January 19, 2019

Unbelievable. — Alec McElroy (@alecmcelroy) January 19, 2019

Exactly why I’ve given it a miss. 😪 — Ayeli (@_ayeli_) January 19, 2019

The tolerance march 🤣 — Patrick Quilter (@ih8mkdons) January 19, 2019

Well, when you have nothing to lose… — 2019 and Lovin’ It! (@SeanMcGann98) January 19, 2019

They will lose everything. They are awful. — Angery🌈bunny (@Angerybunny) January 19, 2019

Just a reminder that Sarsour is the only reason I won’t back @AOC. I can forgive her compromising and backtracking, since all politicians fall into that trap, but continuing to support and platform an anti-Semitic grifter is very suspect. — 2019 and Lovin’ It! (@SeanMcGann98) January 19, 2019

The goal, whether consciously or unconsciously, is the further tribalism and Balkanization of our politics. See through the inclusion narrative- it’s all a game of power to them and this is the crack that exposes the rotten core. Oppressed vs oppressor battling for power — Adam (@AdamHeat86) January 19, 2019

Wow. Sickening. — Rhonda Meredith (@rhondameredith) January 19, 2019

Hey @benandjerrys and @Diageo_NA, how do you guys feel about a WM leader publicly calling for Israel boycotts? And don't give me some sort of free speech answer, you're corporate supporters, this reflects on your brands. — Alex Joffe (@DrAlexJoffe) January 19, 2019

For all of you claiming this isn't anti-Semitism: boycotting a Jewish country isn't any different to boycotting Jewish businesses. It is exactly the same tactic Nazis in Germany used. — Amber Lee (@apfluxx) January 19, 2019

Funny, I'm old enough to remember when Jew haters spouting off before approving crowds in public was, y'know, a scandal. How times change. What happens next year? Sarsour leading chant of "Jews will not replace us"? — Mr. Monad (@Mr_Monad) January 19, 2019

This was sarsour’s only goal in hijacking feminism — Philippe Assouline (@Philassie) January 19, 2019

Women in free, democratic societies cheering an extremist Islamist? I really have fallen into a wormhole. 😮 — (((Sam 1979))) (@back_samuel) January 19, 2019

