The Women’s March lost a lot of supporters last year, from Alyssa Milano to the Democratic National Committee, over charges that the organizers had an anti-Semitism problem — one they haven’t done much to counter, what with Tamika Mallory still refusing to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist.

The organizers insisted the first Women’s March wasn’t an anti-Trump march, which is exactly what it was: Hillary lost, and lots of women were angry and needed to vent, and the Women’s March was there for them. What was said from the stage didn’t really seem to matter, which was good, because there was a lot of radical progressive rhetoric that the media just glossed over.

So if you’re holding a march to affirm women’s rights, why take that captive audience and preach the BDS movement, especially when you’re rightfully being dogged by charges of anti-Semitism?

Haaretz reports:

Sarsour spoke about the achievements of the Democratic Party in the 2018 midterm elections, and after mentioning all the “first time” precedents in political representation that happened during the election, said that her “favorite one” was “the first Palestinian American woman in Congress”, Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Sarsour also said that “We will protect our constitutional right to boycott, divest and sanctions in this country,” alluding to debates that erupted in Congress earlier in January, centered on two bills against boycotts of Israel and its settlements.

It’s not surprising Sarsour would be thrilled by the election of Rashida Tlaib, on whose map is a Post-it Note reading Palestine and pointing to Israel.

It’s also a funny twist that actress Scarlett Johansson was invited to speak at the first march, considering she once was the “global brand ambassador” for SodaStream, which is an Israeli company that would be part of the March’s boycott effort.

