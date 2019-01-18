Earlier this week, Women’s March leader Tamika Mallory not only defended her mad love for Louis Farrakhan, but she doubled down on it. Even though she claimed that she “didn’t call him ‘the greatest of all time’ because of his rhetoric,” anyone who’s been paying attention to her knows that his “rhetoric” is what she loves most about him.

But just in case that wasn’t clear already, here she is again, doing Farrakhan proud with her anti-Israel B.S.:

The embattled Women's March co-President fails to affirm Israel's right to exist, AFTER refuting charges of anti-Semitism on @FiringLineShow tonight. 8:30 pm EST on @ThirteenWNET @PBS https://t.co/UnwA9K9Hxo — MargaretHoover (@MargaretHoover) January 18, 2019

In an interview, @TamikaDMallory asked if Israel has the right to exist.

“The Palestinians are native to their lands”

And the Jews?

“.Well I’m not Jewish”

But you’re not Palestinian either

“I’m speaking about people who are brutally oppressed…” pic.twitter.com/GCwJBpmmKM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 18, 2019

Watch:

The co-president of the @womensmarch refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist— saying “everyone has a right to exist…I just don’t feel that everyone has a right to exist at the disposal of another group." pic.twitter.com/6BEwkAYVKT — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) January 18, 2019

Tamika Mallory, ladies and gentlemen. She’s not an anti-Semite; she just has a lot of problems with Israel and Jews. Namely their existence.

She pulled the "all lives matter" when asked do "jew lives matter" — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2019

She just “all lives mattered” Israel. — Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 18, 2019

Isn’t the Women’s March supposed to be about empowerment? Why can’t she just come right out and say that she thinks Israel doesn’t have a right to exist? We all know that that’s what she believes.

I've never seen somebody try so hard to imply Israel doesn't really have a right to exist without actually saying it. https://t.co/prApoxA91c — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 18, 2019

This is the problem with the antizionist movement. Sure, TECHNICALLY they don't have to be antisemitic…but in practice? Most of them are. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2019

This is straight up anti semitism — Jacob Jefferson (@jojefferson99) January 18, 2019

This is blatant anti-semitism. — Nena Librera (@nenabill) January 18, 2019

It is pretty clear that this woman is a full-blown antisemite. — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) January 18, 2019

She’s better off just saying it. Skirting around it and lying makes it more obvious she knows it’s wrong to believe what she believes. — It's me DT (@dtfromdc) January 18, 2019

Exactly.

She and the others in charge of the Women's March simply are being shown in the sunlight. They used to be able to hide their bigotry. All of a sudden, now they can't. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2019

The question is: When is the Women’s March going to wake up and rid themselves of anti-Semitic bigots like Tamika Mallory? Until they put their money where their mouths are, they’re not to be taken seriously or trusted.

She’s a real piece of work. — LisaLee,MS Nutrition (@LisaLeeM) January 18, 2019

First Ocasio-Cortez and now Mallory on the same show. The problem with these people is they get their history from Democracy Now! memes and campus flyers and it's dangerously exposed here. https://t.co/eVpalACoYP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 18, 2019

Emphasis on “dangerously.” Tamika Mallory and her ilk aren’t just wrong; they’re dangerously wrong.

Straight out of the ahistorical, antisemitic doctrines of Farrakhan, coupled with her idea that the Holocaust came out of thin air and was super quick. Why is this person a representative of anyone? Women, minorities, social justice activism? https://t.co/b0yihBDC6O — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) January 18, 2019

Also worth noting that her first response to your question skirted away from recognizing Jewish faith or identity, and instead referring to it as an ideology. It’s not going to be enough for these folks to wipe Israel off the map. I promise you that. — Shireen Qudosi (@ShireenQudosi) January 18, 2019

