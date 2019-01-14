Anyone truly paying attention to the Women’s March knows that they have a serious anti-Semitism problem. And thanks to the efforts of leaders like Tamika Mallory … that problem is not likely to disappear anytime soon.

On “The View” today, Mallory had a golden opportunity to show that she’s learned from her mistakes and repudiate Louis Farrakhan. Instead, she doubled down on her support of the virulently anti-Semitic bigot:

"I called him [Louis Farrakhan] the greatest of all time for what he's done in black communities," says Tamika Mallory on The View. Bob Bland adds that The Women's March condemns anti-semitism. — Lisa Liebman (@LisaLiebmanNYC) January 14, 2019

Watch below:

Women's March's @TamikaDMallory defends calling @LouisFarrakhan the "greatest of all time" "I didn’t call him the greatest of all time because of his rhetoric I called him the greatest of all time because of what he’s done in black communities." Clip: https://t.co/EVqlZ61it8 pic.twitter.com/OJGHdBbQUb — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 14, 2019

Women’s March members, this is who you want speaking for you?

"I am willing to lead until my time at Women's March is up," Mallory says after Whoopi Goldberg asks her about stepping down to end the controversy surrounding her. — Lisa Liebman (@LisaLiebmanNYC) January 14, 2019

Give Mallory credit for this much at least: She’s not ashamed of her embrace of anti-Semitism; she’s damn proud of it.

How hard is it just to denounce Louis Farrakhan?https://t.co/uKi7dFmPut — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 14, 2019

It shouldn’t be difficult … unless you’re a virulently anti-Semitic bigot yourself. And it’s pretty clear that that’s exactly what Tamika Mallory is.

Tamika Mallory still does not condemn Louis Farrakhan. How is this a leader of a progressive movement? https://t.co/lJv0FURurU — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) January 14, 2019

Showing the Termite Man a little love? Might as well embrace David Duke as well, as his recent views are in DIRECT sync with the overall Mr. Farrakhan viewpoints. — Noah Sender (@earthcityblues) January 14, 2019