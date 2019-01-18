Ok, so full transparency, this editor totally marked out seeing Rep. Dan Crenshaw at the March for Life. And sure, this video is only about 20 seconds long but unlike our mouthy friends on the pro-abortion side of things, Dan could keep it simple because at the end of the day being pro-life IS simple.

Watch.

March for Life! Defending the value of the unborn. #MarchForLife pic.twitter.com/Tth36XDnyn — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) January 18, 2019

We’re here because we value life.

That’s it.

It’s not about race, or sex, or persuasion, or creed, or ability. It’s not about which group is more oppressed than another … it’s about valuing all life.

And LOOK at that crowd!

This is what True Masculinity looks like.https://t.co/otAGgAp9Lj — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 18, 2019

Ain’t it GLORIOUS?

Unfortunately a bunch of stupid showed up and ruined the thread.

Then stripping the rights of the born. — House Armchair Judiciary Committee (@themattwalton) January 18, 2019

We have questions.

Sweet! Could we also value the born with some sensible gun laws? — Miss Mary (@WhosThisMary) January 18, 2019

Maybe she missed it but there are already tens of thousands of sensible gun laws on the books but whatever.

Unless they're migrants or Palestinians — A.J. 🌹. 🏳️‍🌈. 🌍. 📚. (@I_Vicere) January 18, 2019

Holy crap.

Not true, we think abortion is wrong for all. — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 18, 2019

What he said.

Hey @DanCrenshawTX, if you were in a burning building with a young child and a cooler full of viable embryos and you could only save one, which would you choose? — Mickey No Nose (@mickeynonose) January 18, 2019

Oh, look, it’s the most unoriginal tweet these pro-aborts can come up with.

This thread is thick with stupid.

Seriously.

It’s so refreshing to see Conservatives marching for traditionally Liberal issues like universal health care & preschool, mandatory maternity & paternity leave, easily-accessible birth control, & comprehensive sex education. Good for you! — Krista Allen (@krista515all) January 18, 2019

See what we mean?

She thinks those are ‘liberal’ issues. Fine, they can have the big government crap.

What about the lives of migrant children who this administration has demonstrated zero compassion for and has endangered? -77005 — Andrew W (@ExpNegLambdaT) January 18, 2019

Does he mean the same migrant children Obama demonstrated zero compassion for?

Asking for a friend.

Yet another thing we disagree on. — Troy Hopkins (@troy_hopkins) January 18, 2019

We’re sure Dan is crushed.

