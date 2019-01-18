Rep. Adam Schitt … err … Schiff wouldn’t lie, right?

Especially not about something as super important as the timing around FBI officials meeting with Christopher Steele.

Right?

Schiff was emphatic that Bruce Ohr did not meet w/ FBI officials regarding Chris Steele and the dossier until *after* FBI obtained Carter Page FISA. Turns out Schiff was completely wrong, per Ohr's testimony. https://t.co/WYNJeyOquI pic.twitter.com/aDkhA4030W — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 17, 2019

From The Daily Caller:

Democrats asserted Ohr did not meet with the FBI until after the 2016 election and thus had no opportunity to tell the FBI his wife worked for Fusion GPS. He was also unable to relay that Steele had communicated anti-Trump bias to him. “[Republicans] mischaracterize[s] Bruce Ohr’s role, overstates the significance of his interactions with Steele, and misleads about the timeframe of Ohr’s communication with the FBI,” the so-called Schiff memo reads. Democrats claimed only in “late November 2016” Ohr informed the FBI of “his prior professional relationship with Steele and information that Steele shared with him.” “This occurred weeks after the election and more than a month after the Court approved the initial FISA application,” reads the memo, which included the emphasis on “after.” “The Majority’s reference to Bruce Ohr is misleading,” Democrats asserted.

Heh. Wow.

This is all the more hilarious because Schiff & Co. did so much (with the help of their media friends) to undermine the Nunes memo. Schiff called the Nunes memo "absurd" in an interview with The Atlantic. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) January 17, 2019

Absurd.

They’re adorable.

"Wrong" is one, polite, way to put it. https://t.co/8YZjVhkYaL — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 17, 2019

We can think of a bunch of IMPOLITE ways to say it but we digress.

And this man is now in charge of the intelligence committee? Can we rename it? — Stop The Nonsense (@IronJJT) January 18, 2019

Sure, but the Dishonest Committee sounds a little clunky. Stupid Committee?

Maybe.

One wonders if he will be questioned on these things by the press? — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) January 18, 2019

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, that was hilarious.

And not bloody likely.

Schiff is not about the truth. Adam is only about politics. Adam is what we end up with when there are no term limits. Adam is a politician with absolutely no leadership skills whatsoever. Why his district voted him in is beyond me. — Daniel J Hill (@CentristDan) January 17, 2019

Because it’s California.

Duh.

Something like that.

