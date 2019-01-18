Rep. Adam Schitt … err … Schiff wouldn’t lie, right?

Especially not about something as super important as the timing around FBI officials meeting with Christopher Steele.

Right?

From The Daily Caller:

Democrats asserted Ohr did not meet with the FBI until after the 2016 election and thus had no opportunity to tell the FBI his wife worked for Fusion GPS. He was also unable to relay that Steele had communicated anti-Trump bias to him.

“[Republicans] mischaracterize[s] Bruce Ohr’s role, overstates the significance of his interactions with Steele, and misleads about the timeframe of Ohr’s communication with the FBI,” the so-called Schiff memo reads.

Democrats claimed only in “late November 2016” Ohr informed the FBI of “his prior professional relationship with Steele and information that Steele shared with him.”

“This occurred weeks after the election and more than a month after the Court approved the initial FISA application,” reads the memo, which included the emphasis on “after.”

“The Majority’s reference to Bruce Ohr is misleading,” Democrats asserted.

