Today is the March for Life, so of course, harpies pushing their pro-abortion myths and mantras are front and center trying to shut pro-life peeps down. Insisting that the unborn aren’t really alive, that they’re not human … you know, the same garbage they’ve been pushing for years to protect their golden calf.

@Molratty, a fairly well-known Conservative woman on Twitter, took all of their silliness apart in one perfect yet totally-trigger-worthy tweet:

A zygote is a human being.

An embryo is a human being.

A fetus is a human being.

Sperm and eggs are not human beings.

A miscarriage is not an intentionally induced abortion. This is for all you science-challenged people out there.#Science #MarchForLife — Mo Pro-Life (@molratty) January 18, 2019

BOOM.

Super boom.

So much boom that it stopped booming and then boomed again.

Oh yeah, there’s a new talking point some pro-aborts are pushing where they claim abortion is the same thing as a miscarriage.

Yes, they’re disgusting ghouls, we know.

Guess how this tweet went over with the crazies.

Ya, first two are definitely NOT true. https://t.co/bfCIGyX86E — New Year's Suvy (@suvyboy) January 18, 2019

Umm. Who wants to tell him?

Zing.

I sort of agree with you, but I don't think you can state these things as fact, because the words are too slippery/nonspecific. We still need an accepted scientific definition of life–if, that is, such definitions are in the realm or science (as opposed to philosophy). — Steve Salerno (@iwrotesham) January 18, 2019

Is this guy really mansplaining abortion?

Dude.

Uh, yeah you can state them as fact, dude. This is biology 101. You might not WANT to talk about them that way, but I'm pretty sure that says more about you than about facts. — Mo Pro-Life (@molratty) January 18, 2019

Womp womp.

It got worse.

Yeah, she lost me at a zygote is a human being. Science has made no such claim. Science does not claim when a developing embryo or fetus is considered human. That's a philosophical argument. Science merely shows us the steps and processes during development. — Lizzy Lang🇳🇦 (@Lizzy_Lang7) January 18, 2019

Philosophical argument.

No.

That’s called science.

Then again, are we really surprised people who think there are dozens of genders don’t actually accept science?

