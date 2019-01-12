It wasn’t that long ago that actress and progressive activist Alyssa Milano bailed on the Women’s March until it cleaned house at the top of the organization, and as Twitchy reported earlier Saturday, even the freaking Southern Poverty Law Center doesn’t want to be associated with the Women’s March due to its affiliation with the Nation of Islam.

If even the SPLC agrees that the Women’s March has affiliated itself with an anti-Semitic hate group, you know the March has problems, many of which were detailed in an exposé in Tablet magazine.

The following tweets aren’t new, but after the SPLC pulled out of the Women’s March, they seemed to take on a special significance, what with Linda Sarsour being one of the leaders of the Women’s March. Take it away, Cameron Gray:

While her mf-er comment is worthy of scorn and shows how vile she is, don't forget that Rashida Tlaib supports the destruction of Israel, advocates for BDS, and proudly stands with Linda Sarsour, which is a nothing more than a big mother f–k you to Jews in America and Israel pic.twitter.com/G0nEYb1fls — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 4, 2019

Especially when even many of the pussy hats in the Women's March crowd are distancing themselves from Sarsour and her virulent #AntiSemitism, and fangirling of Louis Farrakhan — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 4, 2019

Gray also retweeted the following in his thread:

Congratulations America, you have managed to bring Palestinian Islamic extremism into the US Congress. Finally, you’re going to see what we have been dealing with for 70 years now. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) January 4, 2019

Or, that she wants to wipe Israel off the map and supports anti-Semitic economic boycotts. https://t.co/Iit6vsU2BM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 4, 2019

Well, someone in Tlaib’s office tried literally to wipe Israel off the map on her wall by sticking up a Post-it Note labeled “Palestine” with an arrow pointing toward … Cairo, Egypt?

And hey, look: here’s Sarsour again posing with Representative Ilhan Omar:

Ilhan Omar's first day in office: selfies with woman who said Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s (victim of genitle mutilation) vagina “should be taken away”, and “feminism is incompatible with Zionism” https://t.co/e97itNYGVf pic.twitter.com/tMuJNPHjxU — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 6, 2019

Was Louis Farrakhan not available to take the photo, @IlhanMN? pic.twitter.com/FU9XtO0r7w — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 6, 2019

Wondering why reporters don’t question their supporters? — Henry Cortez (@henryc_iv) January 6, 2019

congrats Democrats. This will prove to be a horrible trend. — BMF (@coyotes1919) January 6, 2019

So, off to a good start then… — John Isaac (@John1saac) January 6, 2019

This is the America #Liberals want. How does someone become so broken that they think this is a good idea? #AntiSemitism — Robert Boyette (@boyetter2013) January 6, 2019

Thanks, Minnesota — Matt (@Matt03084586) January 6, 2019

What's more frightening, 50 % of Americans are cool with this. — 1300ccxraytech 🇺🇸✌ (@1300ccxraytech) January 6, 2019

Am I being controversial…but doesn't Linda Sarsour just look evil? — Jon Krantz (@jonhkrantz) January 6, 2019

This is very disturbing. — Shawndell Johnson (@dax56001) January 6, 2019

Sure, critics will say we’re posting these photos just because we’re old white men who are afraid of the new school of young women entering the political system. Yeah, that’s it.

Media: REPUBLICANS ARE MAD BECAUSE @RashidaTlaib SAID MF!

Republicans: No, it’s her anti-semitism…

Media: AND THEY HATE @AOC BECAUSE SHE DANCES!

Republicans: No, it’s her 80% tax plan…

Media: WE HAVE ZERO SOURCES THOUGH!

Republicans: 🙄 — Factor One (@dafactor1) January 5, 2019

No, cuddling up with Linda Sarsour is fine: the real problem is judicial nominees who are members of the “extreme right-wing anti-choice anti-LGBT” Knights of Columbus, right, Sens. Kamala Harris and Mazie Hirono? It’s those Catholics you have to look out for.

