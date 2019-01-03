Newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is the first Palestinian member of Congress.

There is a map hanging in her new office, and someone tried to use it to point out where Palestine is located.

Someone has already made a slight alteration to the map that hangs in Rashida Tlaib’s new congressional office. pic.twitter.com/mwyshIog4r — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) January 3, 2019

There’s just one slight problem with that alteration.

It isn’t Palestine.

Why does this person want to make Egypt Palestine? https://t.co/jhOYigdCJ3 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2019

The arrow points at Cairo, Egypt — is that now on the table too? https://t.co/YVywXUyyan — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 3, 2019

Hope she doesn't have to know where Alexandria and Benghazi are. https://t.co/dTXijaILIe — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 3, 2019

Keep in mind, this is a person (now a U.S. House member) who supports a boycott of Israel.

