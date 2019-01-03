Newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan is the first Palestinian member of Congress.

There is a map hanging in her new office, and someone tried to use it to point out where Palestine is located.

There’s just one slight problem with that alteration.

It isn’t Palestine.

Keep in mind, this is a person (now a U.S. House member) who supports a boycott of Israel.

