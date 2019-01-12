The anti-Semitic views of leaders of the Women’s March have reportedly become too much for one left-wing organization:

The Daily Beast has reported that the SPLC won’t partner this year with the Women’s March on a national level:

The Southern Poverty Law Center will not partner with the Women’s March this year, The Daily Beast has confirmed.

Jen Fuson, a spokeswoman for the SPLC, said “other projects were a priority,” but added they would continue to be involved in marches at the local level in areas where they have offices.

So it’s come to this!

Right?

Stay tuned.

***

