The anti-Semitic views of leaders of the Women’s March have reportedly become too much for one left-wing organization:
Southern Poverty Law Center drops @womensmarch https://t.co/4LlT7DTtzR
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 12, 2019
SPLC walks away from Women’s March https://t.co/40tmyXFLgf
— Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) January 12, 2019
The Daily Beast has reported that the SPLC won’t partner this year with the Women’s March on a national level:
The Southern Poverty Law Center will not partner with the Women’s March this year, The Daily Beast has confirmed.
Jen Fuson, a spokeswoman for the SPLC, said “other projects were a priority,” but added they would continue to be involved in marches at the local level in areas where they have offices.
So it’s come to this!
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/ccpVpgYquF
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 12, 2019
When you've lost SPLC…
— Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 12, 2019
Right?
"The SPLC calls the Nation of Islam a hate group. The leaders of the Women’s March kept praising its leader." https://t.co/Wry3ul37oA
— Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) January 12, 2019
This is a big move. Thanks SPLC. https://t.co/emqzFPU3NA
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 12, 2019
It's going to be interesting to see if they still get all-day, fawning coverage this year.
Sadly, I'm sure it will. https://t.co/Tz6tE0GYtk
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 12, 2019
Stay tuned.
***
