The anti-Semitic views of leaders of the Women’s March have reportedly become too much for one left-wing organization:

SPLC walks away from Women’s March https://t.co/40tmyXFLgf — Jackie Kucinich (@JFKucinich) January 12, 2019

The Daily Beast has reported that the SPLC won’t partner this year with the Women’s March on a national level:

The Southern Poverty Law Center will not partner with the Women’s March this year, The Daily Beast has confirmed. Jen Fuson, a spokeswoman for the SPLC, said “other projects were a priority,” but added they would continue to be involved in marches at the local level in areas where they have offices.

So it’s come to this!

When you've lost SPLC… — Bob ن (@BobHicks_) January 12, 2019

Right?

"The SPLC calls the Nation of Islam a hate group. The leaders of the Women’s March kept praising its leader." https://t.co/Wry3ul37oA — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) January 12, 2019

This is a big move. Thanks SPLC. https://t.co/emqzFPU3NA — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 12, 2019

It's going to be interesting to see if they still get all-day, fawning coverage this year. Sadly, I'm sure it will. https://t.co/Tz6tE0GYtk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 12, 2019

Stay tuned.

