The Washington state Women’s March group is disbanding.

They don’t like the fact that national Women’s March leaders have been associated with Louis Farrakhan.

Washington Women’s March group disbands amid anti-Semitism controversy at national level https://t.co/RuoJeVsubh — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) December 16, 2018

“Angie Beem, a Spokane Valley resident who served as board president of Women’s March Washington, announced the dissolution of the state group on Facebook on Thursday, citing the national organization’s ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.”

Did they just wake up to this reality?

Good, it's just sad it took this long. https://t.co/GcOzcOLe2s — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 16, 2018

What a shame it was over "anti-Semitism" instead of anti-Americanism. https://t.co/3AoQV2oNW6 — EllidaProject (@EllidaProject) December 16, 2018

Truth.

And now all the other states, please … https://t.co/cMXtPbxTzE — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) December 16, 2018

We fully expect CNN and the rest of the mainstream media to be all over this and calling for the Women’s March to be disbanded at a national level.