The Washington state Women’s March group is disbanding.

They don’t like the fact that national Women’s March leaders have been associated with Louis Farrakhan.

“Angie Beem, a Spokane Valley resident who served as board president of Women’s March Washington, announced the dissolution of the state group on Facebook on Thursday, citing the national organization’s ties to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.”

Did they just wake up to this reality?

Truth.

We fully expect CNN and the rest of the mainstream media to be all over this and calling for the Women’s March to be disbanded at a national level.

Tags: Louis FarrakhanWashingtonWomen's March