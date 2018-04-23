As Twitchy reported, Washington, D.C. councilman Trayon White Sr. made the news in March when he blamed snowfall in the city on “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man.”

That was followed by a tour of the U.S. Holocaust Museum, which White ducked out of halfway through.

Now The Washington Post is reporting that White donated $500 from his constituent services account to Louis Farrakhan’s Saviours’ Day convention in Chicago — the one full of anti-Semitic rhetoric CNN’s Jake Tapper chronicled in a series of tweets.

The D.C. lawmaker who said Jews control the weather used his constituent services fund, which is supposed to help needy residents of his ward, to make a donation to a Nation of Islam event at which Farrakhan said “powerful Jews are my enemy.”https://t.co/GPtrkl8ou0 — Benjamin Freed (@brfreed) April 20, 2018

Fenit Nirappil wrote on April 20:

D.C. campaign finance officials have asked council member Trayon White Sr. for more information about a $500 donation he made to a Nation of Islam event in Chicago where leader Louis Farrakhan declared “powerful Jews are my enemy.” White (D-Ward 8) made the Jan. 29 donation, disclosed in filings this month, from his constituent services account — private money raised by lawmakers for community causes. The funds must benefit D.C. residents, according to campaign finance law. They are often used for things such as helping a constituent in a bind pay a utility bill or to send flowers to someone in mourning. … Campaign finance officials have given White until May 3 to explain the donation to the February event, where Farrakhan said Jews controlled the FBI and “were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.” He said the government and “powerful Jews” were his enemies.

That’s the same event Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory attended.

Democrat Lawmaker who said Jews control the weather donated to Farrakhan? Woah, woah, this is S-H-O-C-K-I-N-G. https://t.co/sikO4LdxS3 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 23, 2018

*shocking *

Can you believe it? https://t.co/LwI2IeVVhx — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) April 23, 2018

Knock me over with a feather. https://t.co/IeHBSdcr3z — Roger Noriega (@rogernoriegaUSA) April 20, 2018

News flash bigot gives money to other bigot. https://t.co/9wD1RXZMZH — DrDavidHuxley (@JonofLeyden) April 20, 2018

Heck of a guy! https://t.co/45w2fGMNLu — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) April 20, 2018

Remind me again, guys, how he just misspoke? https://t.co/jHZRYZeAs2 — paul mcleary (@paulmcleary) April 20, 2018

I mean. . . he tried to pull the ol’ “I was uninformed,” when he said Jews control the weather. https://t.co/MJA93kP7DW — VeryStableGenius (@OuterBoroRoyal) April 21, 2018

Where’s the media outrage at this? https://t.co/BqzYy2SiTQ — Abby Haslem (@AbbyJH94) April 23, 2018

So this guy seems perfectly stable and normal… https://t.co/OdLlmrZCwb — Taylor Desloge (@TaylorDesloge) April 21, 2018

this guy just keeps digging https://t.co/sQgjeN68f6 — Jerrod Laber (@JerrodALaber) April 20, 2018

The guy needs to go. https://t.co/6V0HQdxVzf — Nick Casey (@NickCasey) April 20, 2018

hey @councilofdc enough is enough. this man cannot be a public servant. https://t.co/yuZN1GlQin — marisa kabas (@MarisaKabas) April 21, 2018

What else will it take for Democrats to call for his resignation? https://t.co/YDAkvwZ48q — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) April 20, 2018

I know we’ve grown inured to this kind of scandal in the federal government, but here in the real world, I’m pretty sure this is when people are supposed to start calling for him to resign https://t.co/EIobjjp2B3 — Aaron Wiener (@aaronwiener) April 20, 2018

Hi. He's Marion Barry with a slightly better vocabulary. DC voters have to decide what they want to be and how they want to be regarded. You're not going to change this stupid clown, and you're not going to guilt him into being a better person. https://t.co/EPGo7zX0Tp — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 20, 2018

But @councilofdc has already circled the wagons so this dude will get to keep his seat. https://t.co/84xgDeqrki — Bureaucrat-O-Matic 💼🏢💵🗄🇺🇸 (@VigoCarpathian1) April 23, 2018

