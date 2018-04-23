As Twitchy reported, Washington, D.C. councilman Trayon White Sr. made the news in March when he blamed snowfall in the city on “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man.”

That was followed by a tour of the U.S. Holocaust Museum, which White ducked out of halfway through.

Now The Washington Post is reporting that White donated $500 from his constituent services account to Louis Farrakhan’s Saviours’ Day convention in Chicago — the one full of anti-Semitic rhetoric CNN’s Jake Tapper chronicled in a series of tweets.

Fenit Nirappil wrote on April 20:

D.C. campaign finance officials have asked council member Trayon White Sr. for more information about a $500 donation he made to a Nation of Islam event in Chicago where leader Louis Farrakhan declared “powerful Jews are my enemy.”

White (D-Ward 8) made the Jan. 29 donation, disclosed in filings this month, from his constituent services account — private money raised by lawmakers for community causes. The funds must benefit D.C. residents, according to campaign finance law. They are often used for things such as helping a constituent in a bind pay a utility bill or to send flowers to someone in mourning.

Campaign finance officials have given White until May 3 to explain the donation to the February event, where Farrakhan said Jews controlled the FBI and “were responsible for all of this filth and degenerate behavior that Hollywood is putting out turning men into women and women into men.” He said the government and “powerful Jews” were his enemies.

That’s the same event Women’s March co-organizer Tamika D. Mallory attended.

