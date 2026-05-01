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LOL! Straight In Our VEINS: WATCH What Saxophonist Does While Listening to Kamala Harris Speech

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on May 01, 2026
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

We're not sure when TMZ figured out that Democrats do a LOT of stuff that's absolutely worth making fun of or why, but man, we are enjoying their feed for the first time ... maybe ever. Especially since we can relate to so much of what they're mocking ...

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Like this post about Kamala Harris.

Apparently, a member of the band was SO INSPIRED by what Kamala was saying that he kinda sorta fell asleep.

No, really.

Watch this:

Poor guy needed sunglasses.

Hey, we get it. If we had to sit and listen to Kamala speak and pretend to be engaged, we might fall asleep as well. Although if we're being fair, we're not sure we could sleep with her high-pitched cackle every other statement.

Either way, this is so great. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Good point.

For Kamala, absolutely.

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The Man, the LEGEND: Check Out What Trump JUST DID to Anti-Ice May Day Protesters in D.C. (Watch) Sam J.
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