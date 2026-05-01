Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning...
X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if...
VIP
'Reeks of Jealousy'! Scott Jennings Swatted Down a MeidasTouch Lefty and Jim Acosta...
In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own...
BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting...
Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS...
Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Claimed SCOTUS Is Gerrymandered and MS NOW Was Totally...
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His...
LA Mayor Karen Bass' 'Showing Up for the City Every Day' Reelection Pitch...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for...
Maine Candidate Matt Dunlap Shows That It's Not Just Nazis Who Democrats Love,...
Someone Call 911! Oh, Wait -- You Can't Do That in Gavin Newsom's...
New Era? MeidasTouch's Adam Mockler Says Nazi-Tattooed Dem Graham Platner Has Forward-Look...
Sunny Hostin Says Her Kids Have Fewer Civil Rights Since SCOTUS Ended Race-Based...

Olivia Julianna Claims Scott Jennings GLARED at Her for Being in the Same RESTAURANT as Him and Honey, NO

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on May 01, 2026
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Jennings had ENOUGH of a MeidasTouch twit wagging his finger in his face and finally just WENT OFF. For years now, Jennings has sat quietly and calmly listening to crazy people say even crazier things, and last night, he'd had enough.

Advertisement

Perhaps wagging a finger in his face was a bad idea.

To be fair, if anyone wagged a finger in this editor's face, it would be equally as bad for them; the fact Jennings didn't decimate people on the CNN panel months ago says a lot about this ability to breathe through the stupid.

Of course, now that Jennings had a moment of being human, our moronic pals on the Left are running with the idea that he's unhinged.

And trying to make the segment last night about themselves.

Case in point, Olivia Julianna claiming she saw Jennings in a restaurant the other night.

Maybe he was worried if there would be enough dessert to go around.

Please note, we could have easily made a lazy joke here about weight, and we chose not to. For the most part.

Recommended

X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet
Sam J.
Advertisement

Other peeps were not quite as ... sensitive. Or something.

Tough crowd. Truly.

Hope that if she really did make this up for engagement and attention, it was worth it.

============================================================

Related:

X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet

In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL

Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS

DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Learns the HARD WAY That There's a Tweet for Everything (Even a Nazi Sympathizer)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ILHAN OMAR SCOTT JENNINGS SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet
Sam J.
BRING IT, Commie: Jessica Tarlov THREATENS GOP That if They Don't Stop Fighting Back, Dems Will End Them
Sam J.
Stand Back, He's GONNA BLOW! Marc Elias Continues Multi-Day CRASH OUT Over SCOTUS Ruling ... and FL LOSS
Sam J.
In RUSH to Scold SCOTUS on Ethics, Rashida Tlaib TRIPS Over Her Own Giant 'River to the Sea' Butt and LOL
Sam J.
Compare Tim Walz Portraying Trump and Musk As Nazis to Who He's Campaigning for Tomorrow
Doug P.
DAMN! Scott Jennings UNLOADS on MeidasTouch Gnat for Wagging His Finger in His Face and We're Here FOR IT
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

X Account Using Grok to Explain SCOTUS Ruling to Ilhan Omar As if She Were a Five-Year-Old Wins Internet Sam J.
Advertisement