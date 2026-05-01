Olivia Julianna Claims Scott Jennings GLARED at Her for Being in the Same RESTAURANT as Him and Honey, NO

As Twitchy readers know, Scott Jennings had ENOUGH of a MeidasTouch twit wagging his finger in his face and finally just WENT OFF. For years now, Jennings has sat quietly and calmly listening to crazy people say even crazier things, and last night, he'd had enough.

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Perhaps wagging a finger in his face was a bad idea.

To be fair, if anyone wagged a finger in this editor's face, it would be equally as bad for them; the fact Jennings didn't decimate people on the CNN panel months ago says a lot about this ability to breathe through the stupid.

Of course, now that Jennings had a moment of being human, our moronic pals on the Left are running with the idea that he's unhinged.

And trying to make the segment last night about themselves.

Case in point, Olivia Julianna claiming she saw Jennings in a restaurant the other night.

Is this a good time to mention that Scott Jennings had dinner at the same restaurant as me the other night and legitimately stared at me like he was angry I was even allowed in the same building as him — Olivia Julianna 🇺🇸🦅🗳️ (@0liviajulianna) May 1, 2026

Maybe he was worried if there would be enough dessert to go around.

Please note, we could have easily made a lazy joke here about weight, and we chose not to. For the most part.

He was probably worried they wouldn’t have enough food in the back for him if you ordered first. — backupjac (@backupjac) May 1, 2026

Other peeps were not quite as ... sensitive. Or something.

I think he was just surprised that you managed to fit through the doors — Maurice (@BenStone1066) May 1, 2026

Tough crowd. Truly.

Hope that if she really did make this up for engagement and attention, it was worth it.

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