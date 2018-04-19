Remember Trayon White Sr., the Washington, D.C. councilman who literally blamed the Jews for snow in D.C. in March? White blamed the “weather manipulation” on “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man.”

White visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Thursday, and according to The Hill’s Will Sommer, it “did not go great!”

Remember the D.C. lawmaker who said Jews control the weather? His trip to the Holocaust Museum — which he bailed on early — did not go great! https://t.co/2QvhIYRaXS pic.twitter.com/y0OuuqRFuU — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 19, 2018

The Washington Post begins its coverage with this anecdote:

The photo, taken in 1935, depicts a woman in a dark dress shuffling down a street in Norden, Germany. A large sign hangs from her neck: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.” She is surrounded by Nazi storm troopers. D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) studied the image. “Are they protecting her?” Lynn Williams, an expert on educational programs at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and White’s tour guide for the day, stared at the photo. “No,” she said. “They’re marching her through.” “Marching through is protecting,” White said. “I think they’re humiliating her,” Williams replied.

Then White suddenly disappeared from the scheduled 90-minute tour. “Asked why he left the tour halfway and where he went, he said nothing and held his cell phone to his ear,” the Post reported.

Then the councilmember leaves the Holocaust Museum early because he claims he has to go to a meeting — but he's just hanging out outside! pic.twitter.com/37MiWwefDj — Will Sommer (@willsommer) April 19, 2018

Here’s another great anecdote from the Post on how the tour went after White vanished:

… Seven of White’s staff members stayed with the guide, who soon was showing them an exhibit on the Warsaw Ghetto. As she explained the walling in of Polish Jews, one aide asked whether it was similar to “a gated community.” [Rabbi Batya] Glazer spoke up. “Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” she said. “More like a prison.”

I especially liked the idea that the Warsaw Ghetto was a "gated community". If a writer put a fool like @trayonwhite in a script, the character would be thrown out as too implausible. https://t.co/m0sLo6uHyL — Mark Krikorian (@MarkSKrikorian) April 19, 2018

PROTIP: Do not argue that maybe the Nazis were protecting their victims with the guide at the HOLOCAUST MUSEUM. https://t.co/zLxqWJ1YHq — A Serious Monkey (@VitruvianMonkey) April 19, 2018

Free advice for any pol who has to visit the Holocaust Museum to prove he's not anti-semitic: Just assume the Nazis are the bad guys in all the exhibits. https://t.co/jd4QBYk5Eq — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) April 19, 2018

This is unbelieveable. I'm conflicted on my feelings about him leaving early. On the one hand, he was obviously not getting it, but on the other hand perhaps it would have learned something. Protecting her… Gated community… OMG. https://t.co/Z2D2iZZItO — (Mostly)CivilClient8Mom (@Civilmom) April 19, 2018

I just. How can one person be SO thick? I’m beginning to think he doesn’t have the ability to be anti-Semitic because the comprehension is just not there. At all. https://t.co/2SNoomXJm2 — Tawdry PrEPburn (@ThatDisasterGay) April 19, 2018

Good grief. Just another reminder: never assume the people in charge actually know anything about anything. https://t.co/aGgYZu1bfj — The Goche (@TheGoche) April 19, 2018

You wanna talk about failure of education systems? No human on this earth who has access to information in the way the US does should misunderstand the horrors of the holocaust. There is no gray area. https://t.co/qKh4uy4Fvy — Natalie Lowry (@nalowry) April 19, 2018

Many people are not educated about the Holocaust, but it's stunning anyone — especially an elected official — would essentially blow it off when given a chance https://t.co/PZKxlUlDtL — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) April 19, 2018

This is seriously stunning and disturbing. https://t.co/6lKphddOoW — Katie Watson (@kathrynw5) April 19, 2018

Related: