Remember Trayon White Sr., the Washington, D.C. councilman who literally blamed the Jews for snow in D.C. in March? White blamed the “weather manipulation” on “the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man.”

White visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum Thursday, and according to The Hill’s Will Sommer, it “did not go great!”

The Washington Post begins its coverage with this anecdote:

The photo, taken in 1935, depicts a woman in a dark dress shuffling down a street in Norden, Germany. A large sign hangs from her neck: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.” She is surrounded by Nazi storm troopers.

D.C. Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) studied the image. “Are they protecting her?”

Lynn Williams, an expert on educational programs at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and White’s tour guide for the day, stared at the photo.

“No,” she said. “They’re marching her through.”

“Marching through is protecting,” White said.

“I think they’re humiliating her,” Williams replied.

Then White suddenly disappeared from the scheduled 90-minute tour. “Asked why he left the tour halfway and where he went, he said nothing and held his cell phone to his ear,” the Post reported.

Trending

Here’s another great anecdote from the Post on how the tour went after White vanished:

… Seven of White’s staff members stayed with the guide, who soon was showing them an exhibit on the Warsaw Ghetto. As she explained the walling in of Polish Jews, one aide asked whether it was similar to “a gated community.”

[Rabbi Batya] Glazer spoke up.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t call it a gated community,” she said. “More like a prison.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Holocaust MuseumRothschild familytourTrayon WhiteweatherWill Sommer