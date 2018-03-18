Meet Trayon White Sr., a Democrat and D.C. councilman who literally blamed the Jews for snow in D.C. this week:

D.C. lawmaker says recent snowfall caused by ‘Rothschilds controlling the climate’ https://t.co/N2VuyHvi9h — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 18, 2018

Video and transcript via the Washington Post:

“Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation. And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

A good question:

How does one accidentally accuse the Rothschilds of having a weather machine? — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) March 19, 2018

This bonkers theory reminds us of the scene from “So I Married an Axe Murderer” where “The Pentavirate” is called out for running the world. Quotes via IMDB:

Stuart Mackenzie: Well, it’s a well known fact, Sonny Jim, that there’s a secret society of the five wealthiest people in the world, known as The Pentavirate, who run everything in the world, including the newspapers, and meet tri-annually at a secret country mansion in Colorado, known as The Meadows. Tony Giardino: So who’s in this Pentavirate? Stuart Mackenzie: The Queen, The Vatican, The Gettys, The Rothschilds, *and* Colonel Sanders before he went tits up. Oh, I hated the Colonel with is wee *beady* eyes, and that smug look on his face. “Oh, you’re gonna buy my chicken! Ohhhhh!” Charlie Mackenzie: Dad, how can you hate “The Colonel”? Stuart Mackenzie: Because he puts an addictive chemical in his chicken that makes ya crave it fortnightly, smartass!

At least one other person gets our joke:

Psh. Everyone knows it's Colonel Sanders. https://t.co/hEep5yQTxw — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 18, 2018

Video here:

