With the release of the Nunes memo imminent, everyone in politics seems to be weighing in today, though they can’t seem to decide if the memo is a big nothing burger or a threat to national security and the lives of FBI agents.

Of course, former FBI director James Comey decided to weigh in, invoking Joe McCarthy in the process. It seems he’s pleased the FBI has objected to the memo’s release.

All should appreciate the FBI speaking up. I wish more of our leaders would. But take heart: American history shows that, in the long run, weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up. Not a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy. — James Comey (@Comey) February 1, 2018

But a whole building named for J. Edgar Hoover. https://t.co/Q6mKzCqdta — Rob Eno (@Robeno) February 1, 2018

Solid burn.

There may not be a lot of schools or streets named for Joe McCarthy, but the FBI does work out of a building named for J. Edgar Hoover, who targeted the civil rights movement https://t.co/2Sf96b8aEU — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) February 1, 2018

But there is a thing or two named for J. Edgar Hoover. Seriously, though, I think this account might be a platitude-generating bot sprinkled with inspirational stock photos. https://t.co/wkIXIcioxb — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) February 1, 2018

Not a bad example to prove that even the FBI needs a good house cleaning every now and then.

Now as long as we’re talking weasels and Joe McCarthy, which side of the aisle is claiming that House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes could be a Russian agent and those who want the memo released are traitors who support giving classified information to Vladimir Putin?

IIRC, Joe McCarthy spun fevered conspiracy theories about Russians controlling the government. https://t.co/3AXDdOtm6V — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2018

That’s correct. And by the way, the whole #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag campaign was the work of Russian bots, don’t you know.

I wonder if Leakin' James grasps the irony of negatively invoking Joe McCarthy while offering support to a modern-day Russia conspiracy theory that's broader in scope than anything in McCarthy's wildest imagination? I'm guessing no. Leakin' James isn't so bright. Sad! https://t.co/oQDvvHrSws — Mr. Hand (@Gray__Dreams) February 1, 2018

Ignore the fact that establishment types are engaging in widespread McCarthyism. https://t.co/YCDAjBJTpX — ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ (@MethadoneBaby) February 1, 2018

"Weasels and liars never hold the field, so long as good people stand up" That's why you're out of a job, @Comey. And oh Lordy, how ironic that you reference McCarthy. Don't worry Jim, there won't be any schools or streets named after you. https://t.co/plfteu6BEX — Bullshit Man (@bullshit_hero) February 1, 2018

"weasels and liars never hold the field." He is correct. Hence why he was fired. Hey Jim, you won't have a street named after you. https://t.co/Pdmphrp35p — Navy Vet for Trump (@NavyBike) February 1, 2018

Won't be any named for St. Comey, either. https://t.co/tAYjJj7ZRa — JWF (@JammieWF) February 1, 2018

Are there any named for "Leaker Comey"? https://t.co/nhNkRpyRLN — Chris W. 👠🎅 (@multitasker333) February 1, 2018

They should name a sewer after you Mr. Comey. #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/tsCLGEjrBX — Let Freedom Ring (@end_media_bias) February 1, 2018

The good people stood up and you were forced to leave the field. https://t.co/M1nKwqRH7k — The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) February 1, 2018

It's cool how James Comey just gets to pretend he's a great guy now. https://t.co/2WMxrBTKXc — White Sammy Sosa (@CoryMizer) February 1, 2018

This is lack of self-awareness that borders on mental illness. https://t.co/7KLEuOQ7uE — M.A. Colonna (@EL_Pownd) February 1, 2018

I'm beginning to think Comey is not all that smart. https://t.co/haPtJJTxaU — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) February 1, 2018

James "Sanctimony" Comey with tonight's Sermonette https://t.co/aeddzjKkFS — Think That It Might (@bluntedpurpose) February 1, 2018

History shows that, in the long run, people who incessantly brag about their exceptional morality turn out to be weasels and liars. https://t.co/3AXDdOtm6V — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 1, 2018

Whistleblower FBI Patriots are speaking up Jim, Lordy Lordy😂 https://t.co/ZOvmiZHS9m — Trump Patriot (@ChosenByJesus) February 1, 2018

Thanks, Reinhold, but help me out here. Is the unethical influencing of a presidential election through the violation of long standing DOJ practices and regulations the kind of thing a weasel might do, or is that totally cool? https://t.co/OzJhjB3st9 — Michael Lampers (@LampersMichael) February 1, 2018

It's great to see Comey will accept his fate once the memo is released if he is implicated. | #RedNationRising #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/mUYadmdaMf — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) February 1, 2018

I don't know what this memo is about but if makes sanctimonious, self-important bureaucrats (and former bureaucrats) cry then, by all means, release it https://t.co/cbdGUjky2o — Zachary Mabry (@ZacMabry) February 1, 2018

Shouldn't you be spending all your time with your attorneys , with a view to staying out of prison? https://t.co/BBjpUXmF31 — john reilly (@travlr009) February 1, 2018

Yes the arc of history is long but it bends toward a sterling reputation for the FBI. Go with that. https://t.co/U0aqLEVMCW — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 1, 2018

The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward you winding up in prison. https://t.co/PM01UTIvOZ — Jay Fivekiller (@notjayfivekille) February 1, 2018

I wonder if they have twitter in prison? https://t.co/p0AyfA0tEs — #ReleaseTheMemo (@Texastrue11) February 1, 2018

*whispers* Joe McCarthy was right! https://t.co/Bg67AkB8A5 — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) February 1, 2018

