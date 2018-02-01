Kurt Eichenwald isn’t too keen on this whole #ReleaseTheMemo thing:

This is unreal. Two of my @FBI agent/friends who work in different field offices told me they are going to resign if the @DevinNunes lie-filled memo is released. "Our jobs are dangerous enough w/o a bunch of politicians putting targets on our backs for the crazies," one said. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 1, 2018

…but @DevinNunes is doing a great job serving his master, Putin – or caving to the blackmail coming from Russia. He is attacking our bravest Americans. His behavior makes no sense. If Trump reacts, he is set up for impeachment. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 1, 2018

…these guys who plan to leave have nothing to do with the Russia investigation. One is in a fraud unit, the other handles general crimes. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) February 1, 2018

Alrighty then.

I doubt this is true — Patrick Kelly (@Pkellyshock) February 1, 2018

Yeah, we’re calling B.S.:

Right?

This is like the “I have a girlfriend. She lives in Canada” bit. #releasethememo — H-town Conservative 🍎🍌 (@HTX_Con) February 1, 2018

Aw, come on, Kurt. We know you don't have any friends. — Matthew T. Messner (@MattyHorn1967) February 1, 2018

Well, not human ones anyway …

The ones that have tentacles — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 1, 2018

Snort.