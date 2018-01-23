Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s crusade against #ReleaseTheMemo doesn’t seem to be going very well, so he — with some help from Dianne Feinstein — is kicking things up a few notches:

NEW: Sen. Feinstein, Rep. Schiff urge Facebook and Twitter to investigate involvement of Russian bots in pushing "Release the Memo" campaign: "If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors." pic.twitter.com/SkAci5NefK — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2018

Welp.

Are you kidding me, Feinstein & Schiff?! https://t.co/E9fD1yMoZu — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 23, 2018

Hahaha — Pol0tix (@Pol0tix) January 23, 2018

Schiff & DiFi try to keep election narrative from blowing up in their faces by blaming it on Russian bots and trolls. #Pitiful #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/nTmU85CLw6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 23, 2018

That’s an understatement.

