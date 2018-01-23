Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff’s crusade against #ReleaseTheMemo doesn’t seem to be going very well, so he — with some help from Dianne Feinstein — is kicking things up a few notches:

Welp.

Trending

That’s an understatement.

***

Related:

RUH-ROH! Reps: Classified intel report indicates ‘deeply troubling’ election collusion (Hint: NOT Trump)

‘Absolutely shocking’: Republican legislators and others send #ReleaseTheMemo trending

Rep. Adam Schiff, election transparency crusader, does NOT want to #ReleaseTheMemo

Rep. Adam Schiff doubles down against #ReleaseTheMemo (Hint: YOU lack the intelligence)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ReleaseTheMemoAdam SchiffDianne FeinsteinKremlinRussiaVladimir Putin