As Twitchy reported, a classified report compiled by the House Intelligence Committee documenting alleged surveillance abuses was released to members of Congress Thursday, and several of those who’ve read the four-page memo — Republicans, anyway — are calling for it to be released to the public immediately.

By Thursday night, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo was trending on Twitter, and Rep. Steve King added his name to the list of those wanting the document made public. Worse than Watergate?

I have read the memo. The sickening reality has set in. I no longer hold out hope there is an innocent explanation for the information the public has seen. I have long said it is worse than Watergate. It was #neverTrump & #alwaysHillary. #releasethememo — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) January 19, 2018

Since Twitchy’s earlier piece was published, additional members of Congress have added their voices as well.

I viewed the classified report from House Intel relating to the FBI, FISA abuses, the infamous Russian dossier, and so-called "Russian collusion." What I saw is absolutely shocking. This report needs to be released–now. Americans deserve the truth. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/oP2UNujKQL — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) January 19, 2018

Read the CLASSIFIED @HouseIntelComm memo on repeated FISA warrant abuses. The truth may not set the guilty free but it needs to come out. Release the #FISAMemo: https://t.co/7fkXI1pl0y — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) January 19, 2018

Immediately #ReleaseTheMemo #FISAMemo & ALL relevant material sourced in it. Every American needs to know the truth! We wouldn't be revealing any sources & methods that we shouldn't; only feds' reliance on bad sources & methods. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 19, 2018

Just read the Intelligence Committee memo. The public has a right to know the information regarding the FBI and the DOJ. #releasethememo https://t.co/KGicKGjqO5 — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) January 19, 2018

Those are pretty damning statements, and they’re only a few of many tweets bearing the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag. Dan Bongino, for one, is hyped.

It’s about to get real. And Obama isn’t going to be able to hide behind “plausible deniability.” It’s going down.#Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

#ReleasetheMemo and watch the roaches scurry away. The sting operation against the Trump team is about to be exposed and the Democrats are in full-blown panic mode. The public is about to see the corrupt Obama operation for what they really were, tyrants. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

The dossier is important BUT the real question is “why was the Obama administration spying on team Trump in the first place ?????” The answers are deeply troubling. #ObamaGate is the biggest scandal of our generation. This is going to get ugly. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Dear @Comey,

You better prepare another one of your snippy tweets because you’re about to be exposed for the fraud you are. #ReleasetheMemo #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

The American people MUST see what the Obama administration did in their names. #ReleasetheMemo and witness the unparalleled abuses of power and the police state tactics of the Obama administration. The hack media won’t be able to cover up the shitstorm that’s coming ashore. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Dear Media Hacks,

You’d better get your thinking caps on and start preparing your bullshit cover stories for the Obama admin now. And you’d better get real creative because once they #ReleaseTheMemo the roaches are gonna start scurrying. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

I warned you months ago. Sadly, it took longer than I expected as I underestimated the extreme depravity of the Democrats. #ReleasetheMemo https://t.co/yYYPrWbF47 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Obama doesn’t have “plausible deniability” and stupidity isn’t a defense. #ReleaseTheMemo and you’ll see what these tyrants did in your names. #Obamagate — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) January 19, 2018

Was just briefed by a friend on probable content of memo. No explanation undoes the damage done to our democracy. Our intelligence community was abused for political gain. I am disgusted by what I’ve been told and, if true, people will most definitely go to jail. #ReleaseTheMemo — Andrew H. Scott (@CommissionerKY) January 19, 2018

D's claim there is grave Trump-Russia collusion. R's claim there is grave abuse by FBI of FISA. We've been rehashing this unanswerable fight for 18 months. But there's a simple answer. Time to #ReleaseTheMemo. Let's see what FBI has, or didn't have. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) January 19, 2018

#ReleaseTheMemo This is out of hand. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) January 19, 2018

Jason Chaffetz managed to get in a nice dig at Dianne Feinstein:

WikiLeaks would be happy to release the memo if no one else wants to:

#ReleaseTheMemo: Do you know someone who has access to the FISA abuse memo? Send them here: https://t.co/cLRcuIiQXz WikiLeaks will match reward funds up to $1m sent to this unique Bitcoin address: 3Q2KXS8WYT6dvr91bM2RjvBHqMyx9CbPMN or marked 'memo2018': https://t.co/lmsmphuH2N pic.twitter.com/j1YEkXqi2S — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) January 19, 2018

