The investigations into collusion allegations might not be going in the direction the Democrats would like because it doesn’t fit their election narrative:

The report on the Obama admin spying on Trump for Hillary is out. https://t.co/nkN0NfuUix — TraderMoe (@Trader_Moe) January 18, 2018

It is LIT AF. https://t.co/mFEpVYa5Az — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) January 18, 2018

Could all that Democrat noise about “collusion” have been one of the highest profile examples of psychological projection in recent memory? According to Florida Congressman Ron DeSantis, who has seen the classified report, all signs point to “yes”:

The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

The House must immediately make public the memo prepared by the Intelligence Committee regarding the FBI and the Department of Justice…There is no higher priority than the release of this information to preserve our democracy.https://t.co/CgC0qEqlSp — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 18, 2018

WOW. Stay tuned!

Reps Ron Desantis & Matt Gaetz have both just seen a classified report showing proof of horrible misuse of power by the Obama DOJ/Comey FBI against POTUS. #WeThePeople deserve the truth.@GOP @speakerRyan you must declassify and #ReleaseTheReport ! https://t.co/fGGlweLklM — Anna (@Anona101) January 18, 2018

Obama's FBI colluded with the Clinton campaign to destroy a Presidential candidate – and then an elected POTUS & his family. It's the greatest scandal in American history & the public need to know the truth. https://t.co/PYafr0AqLq — Imperator_Rex (@Imperator_Rex3) January 18, 2018

As more members of the House read this report, and as troubling as Congressman DeSantis finds it, watch the (D)s and particularly the (D) leadership scramble as the truth begins to sink in. They will experience the 5 stages of grief. https://t.co/vJwLK0neKO — Mike🇺🇸 (@mikeandersonsr) January 18, 2018

One of the first clues had to be an Attorney General’s shady airport tarmac meeting with the husband of a presidential candidate under FBI investigation.