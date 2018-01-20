California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been among the leading voices on the Left calling for full transparency about the 2016 election so the American people can know exactly what happened. However, the transparency Schiff has called for apparently only applies to anything that might fit the Democrats’ “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative. As far as the classified memo that has shocked Republicans in Congress by documenting alleged surveillance abuses, Schiff is saying “not so fast”:

LOL. That’s not the election “transparency” we were promised!

Schiff’s positions on the need for full transparency about what happened in 2016 are indeed highly selective.

