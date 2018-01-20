California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has been among the leading voices on the Left calling for full transparency about the 2016 election so the American people can know exactly what happened. However, the transparency Schiff has called for apparently only applies to anything that might fit the Democrats’ “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative. As far as the classified memo that has shocked Republicans in Congress by documenting alleged surveillance abuses, Schiff is saying “not so fast”:

Schiff on FISA memo: The documents that supposedly inform these talking points are highly classified. And they will not be made public, making it impossible for the few Members who have seen the documents to explain the flaws and misstatements contained within the talking points — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 19, 2018

LOL. That’s not the election “transparency” we were promised!

Then declassify all associated documents and release them. Problem solved! Unless Schiff wants democracy to die in darkness. https://t.co/R8EYA3J6dc — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 19, 2018

Captain can't leak enough when it benefits my side suddenly cares about stuff staying classified. Weird! @AdamSchiffCA ! What's in there that you are so afraid of the American ppl seeing? https://t.co/39kTw1QtOx — Joe (@JoeC1776) January 20, 2018

Adam Schiff said that the memo shouldn’t be released because it will cause more division. Isn’t that what Adam Schiff has been doing for the past year?? Dividing the country and demanding that President Trump be impeached? The Dems are screwed, folks.#ReleaseTheMemo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2018

Schiff’s positions on the need for full transparency about what happened in 2016 are indeed highly selective.

Leaky Schiff has had the better part of 48 hours to come up with an excuse and this is his best attempt at spin? LOL #ReleaseTheMemo — If not now, when? (@beinpulse) January 19, 2018

This would be more compelling if Dems hadn't run This. Exact. Trick. to sell the Iran deal. They took to the floor and to news shows to say the AP story about Parchin self-inspections was a lie, according to classified briefings they had gotten. Story was 100% true. https://t.co/7aYzDzHJan — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) January 20, 2018

The longer Schiff & the Dems lie, stall and obfuscate about the #FISAmemo the greater focus and attention they draw to it. It's going to come out, but now EVERYBODY is going to read it. Good job.#ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/MGNtt6V2O9 — Cruadin (@cruadin) January 20, 2018

Schiff really doesn't want to #ReleaseTheMemo because then he couldn't keep racking up hours lying on TV. From January to mid-December, he spent 21+ hours on 📺 https://t.co/cTa3E0T534 — Becca H (@LadyOnTheRight1) January 20, 2018

And just like that, Schiff is against leaking https://t.co/IOiOEKgycO — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) January 20, 2018

Go figure!

***

