Wouldn’t it be easier for everyone if Jennifer Rubin just yelled into a paper bag instead of publishing her thoughts on Twitter for all to see? Even for a lot of anti-Trump or Trump-skeptical conservatives, her Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control.

Earlier today, she came out swinging against #ReleaseTheMemo

Republicans sabotaging natl security to protect Trump will haunt them for YEARS — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2018

I will say D's are remarkable on message: 1. Nunes and Trump are in cahoots 2. Release of the memo endangers the country 3. Wait till ya see what we got — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2018

If Trump authorizes release it will be second time he gave Vlad classified info. Trump might as well be on VP payroll — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 1, 2018

Anyone have any Tylenol? Our heads hurt from rolling our eyes so much.

How do you know it will sabotage natl security? This just sounds hysterical, kinda like the tax bill will kill millions. I'm not sure releasing this memo is a good idea. I AM sure you're making it worse by being so hysterical. https://t.co/vaBYYo0ueZ — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) February 1, 2018

Hysterical? Jen Rubin? The devil, you say!

Meanwhile:

President Obama harming national security by using DOJ to spy on GOP candidates for POTUS will haunt Dems for years. https://t.co/eev44NT0PE — Meech (@michi83) February 1, 2018

Or Democrats harming national security during the Bush years… Rubin is a loon. https://t.co/kSQY2DmCNm — RBe (@RBPundit) February 1, 2018

It sure looks that way, doesn’t it?

Has she truly lost her mind? — Max-Q (@Randy_Shannon) February 1, 2018

Really and truly. And she may never find it.