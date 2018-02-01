Wouldn’t it be easier for everyone if Jennifer Rubin just yelled into a paper bag instead of publishing her thoughts on Twitter for all to see? Even for a lot of anti-Trump or Trump-skeptical conservatives, her Trump Derangement Syndrome is out of control.

Earlier today, she came out swinging against #ReleaseTheMemo

Trending

Anyone have any Tylenol? Our heads hurt from rolling our eyes so much.

Hysterical? Jen Rubin? The devil, you say!

Meanwhile:

It sure looks that way, doesn’t it?

Really and truly. And she may never find it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #ReleaseTheMemoJennifer Rubinnational securityRussiaTrump Derangement SyndromeVladimir Putin