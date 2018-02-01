As Twitchy told you, Rep. Ted Lieu of California weighed in Monday on the Devin Nunes memo alleging surveillance abuses during the 2016 campaign, equating it to Geraldo Rivera’s famous opening of Al Capone’s (empty) vault on live TV.

On Thursday, with release of the memo all but imminent, Lieu doubled down, this time calling the memo less than a nothing burger. He had to really twist to get in a jab at Ronald Reagan, but not even a pro like Carrot Top hits with every gag.

Pleased to see that even @SpeakerRyan recognizes the #NunesMemo is a nothing burger. Actually, it's more like nothing ketchup, but at least ketchup according to President Reagan was a nutritious vegetable. https://t.co/TTsEBFj644 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 1, 2018

It’s more like nothing ketchup?

Whatever. Lieu might be right — he has seen the memo — but we wish he’d talk to some of his Democratic colleagues both in office and serving in the media and tell them to settle down a little. Look at these just from the last couple of days:

How will they justify releasing this memo? Intelligence community is on fire about what they say risks 40 years of congressional oversight of the agencies https://t.co/cbpVtsjVVb — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 1, 2018

Because it’s a nothing burger, Andrea.

FBI still has "grave concerns" about the Nunes memo, my colleague @SchneiderCNN reports — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 1, 2018

Tell ’em to relax, Jim.

BREAKING: @FBI Director Christopher Wray and DOJ wants all names redacted from #FISAMemo putting pressure on White House and House Intelligence Committee, Government officials say … is releasing names a threat to national security? — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 1, 2018

Is releasing names a threat to national security? Obviously not — ask Ted Lieu.

And would Lieu please have a word with Rep. Adam Schiff and let him know there’s nothing to worry about and he doesn’t have to issue frantic tweets at 10 p.m. demanding its withdrawal? Just #ReleaseTheMemo already.

@tedlieu has read the memo and has gone on record and said it means absolutely nothing. Let's see if he's a big lying liar or not. https://t.co/MkZG5do7Kq — Nicky J Bell (@Nbell3) February 1, 2018

Why are Nancy and Adam so worried about ketchup? 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/54eUqWI3Ya — Dani The Girl (@NewYearsDani) February 1, 2018

I guess this explains why you, @RepTedLieu, and @RepAdamSchiff are in full panic mode over the release. If it's nothing, we will all know soon enough, and your histrionics over its nat'l security implications just more hyperbole. https://t.co/RQDmOQFsMO — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) February 1, 2018

Whenever you hear a Dem refer to anything as a "nothing burger", that can be translated as "Katy bar the door" https://t.co/KxDXZJRRYd — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) February 1, 2018

As often as Lieu downplays the contents of the Nunes memo, you never hear him urge its release, do you?

If I were a Russia narrative-promoting Dem operative, and I thought the memo was a total nothingburger, I'd be salivating to release it just to expose its nonsense. Yet for some reason we're seeing the exact opposite reaction from that crowd. It's strange. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 1, 2018

Having spent many years observing Congress, from the inside and the outside, it wouldn't surprise me at all if the memo turns out to be nothing. But the behavior of people who've seen it suggests it's probably not nothing. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 1, 2018

