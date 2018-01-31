Normally it’s reporters who get to enjoy prefacing their tweets with “BREAKING,” but Rep. Adam Schiff has some important news as of late Monday night.
BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018
Of course, this breaking tweet comes after a report from Reuters that the Nunes memo “likely” would be released Thursday, so things are getting down to the wire.
JUST IN: Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias at FBI and Justice Department likely to be released on Thursday – Trump administration official pic.twitter.com/JWNbDuC8cF
— Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) February 1, 2018
Schiff concludes in a letter to Nunes, “It is now imperative that the Committee Majority immediately withdraw the document that it sent to the White House” and proposed that a new vote to release the modified document be held Monday, Feb. 5. At that meeting, the Democrats counter-memo would also be voted on for release.
Schiff’s followers are pretty certain that Nunes is going to jail, and maybe Trump too, so there’s a party going on in Schiff’s mentions right now.
Not only is the memo inaccurate and a danger to national security…
…it's forged. https://t.co/H4aHgLIb6A
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 1, 2018
Nunes
1) Schemed w/ WH to try to orchestrate a cover up
2) Was forced 2 recuse himself from investigation
3) Invented FBI conspiracy doc as part of cover up
4) Ignored warnings about danger of classified info being public
5) NOW: Tampered with conspiracy memo
(1/2) https://t.co/zhE7yeLvdQ
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 1, 2018
This is going to end with Mueller on the roof of Congress in the pouring rain pointing a gun first at one anthropomorphic memo and then the other, each screaming that it's the real one https://t.co/vyUB0wE2YC
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 1, 2018
Chuck Schumer’s on it:
It’s clear that Chairman Nunes will seemingly stop at nothing to undermine the rule of law & interfere with the Russia probe. He’s been willing to carry the White House’s water, attack our law enforcement and intelligence officials, & now to mislead his House colleagues. 1/2
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2018
If @SpeakerRyan cares about the integrity of the House or the rule of law, he will put an end to this charade once & for all. 2/2
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2018
What was that Rep. Ted Lieu said about the memo being a big nothingburger again? Sure doesn’t sound like it.
Let’s see if there’s a response from Nunes soon.