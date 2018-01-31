Normally it’s reporters who get to enjoy prefacing their tweets with “BREAKING,” but Rep. Adam Schiff has some important news as of late Monday night.

BREAKING: Discovered late tonight that Chairman Nunes made material changes to the memo he sent to White House – changes not approved by the Committee. White House therefore reviewing a document the Committee has not approved for release. pic.twitter.com/llhQK9L7l6 — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 1, 2018

Of course, this breaking tweet comes after a report from Reuters that the Nunes memo “likely” would be released Thursday, so things are getting down to the wire.

JUST IN: Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias at FBI and Justice Department likely to be released on Thursday – Trump administration official pic.twitter.com/JWNbDuC8cF — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) February 1, 2018

Schiff concludes in a letter to Nunes, “It is now imperative that the Committee Majority immediately withdraw the document that it sent to the White House” and proposed that a new vote to release the modified document be held Monday, Feb. 5. At that meeting, the Democrats counter-memo would also be voted on for release.

Schiff’s followers are pretty certain that Nunes is going to jail, and maybe Trump too, so there’s a party going on in Schiff’s mentions right now.

Not only is the memo inaccurate and a danger to national security… …it's forged. https://t.co/H4aHgLIb6A — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) February 1, 2018

Nunes 1) Schemed w/ WH to try to orchestrate a cover up 2) Was forced 2 recuse himself from investigation 3) Invented FBI conspiracy doc as part of cover up 4) Ignored warnings about danger of classified info being public 5) NOW: Tampered with conspiracy memo (1/2) https://t.co/zhE7yeLvdQ — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) February 1, 2018

This is going to end with Mueller on the roof of Congress in the pouring rain pointing a gun first at one anthropomorphic memo and then the other, each screaming that it's the real one https://t.co/vyUB0wE2YC — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 1, 2018

Chuck Schumer’s on it:

It’s clear that Chairman Nunes will seemingly stop at nothing to undermine the rule of law & interfere with the Russia probe. He’s been willing to carry the White House’s water, attack our law enforcement and intelligence officials, & now to mislead his House colleagues. 1/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2018

If @SpeakerRyan cares about the integrity of the House or the rule of law, he will put an end to this charade once & for all. 2/2 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 1, 2018

What was that Rep. Ted Lieu said about the memo being a big nothingburger again? Sure doesn’t sound like it.

Let’s see if there’s a response from Nunes soon.