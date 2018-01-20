Well, then. We’ve heard a few hot takes surrounding the classified House Intelligence Committee memo that allegedly outlines FISA abuses during the 2016 campaign, but this one from Resistance leader Scott Dworkin is really something special.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has come out against releasing the memo, but Dworkin is actually claiming that anyone who wants the memo released — and that includes a number of Republican members of Congress — is a traitor.

There is absolutely no piece of paper like this stupid memo Devin Nunes is blabbing about that changes the fact dozens of Trump team members were in direct contact Russians during the campaign, transition & while in the White House. Anyone saying “release the memo” is a traitor. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 19, 2018

So this “stupid memo” — which Dworkin hasn’t read, since it’s only available to members of Congress, and only then in secure reading rooms — doesn’t do what now? Blow up the whole Russian collusion narrative? And you’re a traitor if you want it released?

I’m saying #ReleaseTheMemo. Wanna come on my show and tell me I’m a traitor to my face? https://t.co/7zVACXo4ZK — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 20, 2018

A lot of people are saying they want the memo released.

This is a tweet of a terrified individual. 👇🏻👇🏻 #ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/B3A1iEkZnA — Mateo (@stros_fan) January 20, 2018

Dorkin over here shitting his pants. https://t.co/M3GrzvfwD2 — IAmSilky🇺🇸🇭🇺 (@IAmVerySilky) January 20, 2018

The fear that the narrative is crumbling is palpable. I’ve never read a Tweet that actually smelled like fear sweat before. https://t.co/orEI6woZR9 — Stuck In LA with Zombies (@stucknLAwzmbies) January 20, 2018

If it's such meaningless gibberish, why do you care if it's released?🤔 https://t.co/0loY9eGbom — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 20, 2018

If you think it's just a stupid memo then why don't you support the memo being released?

Surely releasing the memo would expose how fake this is, correct?

Unless maybe there's something to it after all Mr. Dworkin? https://t.co/vnww1ngJKs — EllenBlack (@EllenBlack55) January 20, 2018

But if the memo isn't anything like they claim it is why wouldn't you advocate to release it just to show everyone that they are liars? https://t.co/wamldLUmgB — WeWuzMetokur (@WeWuzMetokur) January 20, 2018

We'll be able to discern that easily, if what you say is true. You know, we aren't all dumb as a box of rocks, like progressives. https://t.co/oh60FIRgTd — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) January 20, 2018

Noted Gorilla Channel believer Scott Dworkin offers his newest mental scintillations. https://t.co/EHK32oaZTc — Ursus, Director of Weather and Banana Programming (@AceofSpadesHQ) January 20, 2018

Democrats are in complete denial over the memo, & believe we're all Russian bots tweeting #ReleaseTheMemo. These people are hysterically brainwashed by Obama's Globalist MSM propaganda machine. Does anyone want to enlighten Scott DORKin?👇https://t.co/jxiJiEtaUV — Maverick (@RodStryker) January 20, 2018

Crazy Dem says, "Anyone saying "release the memo" is a traitor." Because that makes perfect sense. Transparency=Treason. And "democracy dies in darkness, except when when transparency is bad for Dems." https://t.co/s1uV5K7i2H — Whitney Washington (@spiffian) January 20, 2018

How does demanding for government transparency make someone a "traitor"? Hell, I'm Canadian and even I want to see the memo. https://t.co/kvAlTWIloj — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) January 20, 2018

Because The Resistance KNOWS that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the election, and only a traitor would want some “stupid memo” released that might undermine that narrative and allow Trump to stay in office illegally. Are we doing this right?

We can disagree, but when you call me a traitor, you’ve entered the realm of psychological projection. What are you hiding, Scott?#ReleaseTheMemo https://t.co/W4wUqsLNWf — John🐼Skjult (@skjultster) January 20, 2018

You're going to want to control yourself a little there Scotty…#ReleaseTheMemo. https://t.co/2ZWGDdAMdz — The Ghost of Silent Cal (@cjgermain09) January 20, 2018

