Well, then. We’ve heard a few hot takes surrounding the classified House Intelligence Committee memo that allegedly outlines FISA abuses during the 2016 campaign, but this one from Resistance leader Scott Dworkin is really something special.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff has come out against releasing the memo, but Dworkin is actually claiming that anyone who wants the memo released — and that includes a number of Republican members of Congress — is a traitor.

So this “stupid memo” — which Dworkin hasn’t read, since it’s only available to members of Congress, and only then in secure reading rooms — doesn’t do what now? Blow up the whole Russian collusion narrative? And you’re a traitor if you want it released?

A lot of people are saying they want the memo released.

Because The Resistance KNOWS that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to steal the election, and only a traitor would want some “stupid memo” released that might undermine that narrative and allow Trump to stay in office illegally. Are we doing this right?

