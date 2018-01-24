As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, appeared on Fox News to discuss those texts between the FBI’s Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, including one mentioning a “secret society.”

Intriguingly, Johnson told Fox News host Brett Baier the committee has an informant who told them about a group holding meetings off-site.

Who knows? It could turn out to be a bowling league or something … but that’s why Johnson stressed how important it is that whatever documentation is out there — like those 5 months’ worth of missing texts — is preserved.

Obviously, the heat is being turned up on the Democrats and the FBI, so leave it to Screamin’ Howard Dean to impugn Johnson as a “nutcase.”

Funny how Dean doesn’t seem concerned about those months and months of missing texts, possibly from thousands of FBI-issued smartphones, not just two.

Trending

Dean’s followers were pretty quick to pile on. This post might be a fun one to revisit once some of these documents are made public and the FISA memo is released. Maybe it’s nothing … maybe not; but the nuttiness is spreading among Republicans who’ve read the texts.

We’ll check back in and see how well the “shoot the messenger” strategy worked out for Dean and company.

What the hell is going on? Something about Trump colluding with Putin to steal the election by using Facebook memes of Hillary Clinton arm wresting Jesus?

It’s the Russian bots, says the guy who thinks Johnson is a nutcase.

Related:

Sen. Ron Johnson wants answers about those missing FBI texts, ‘secret society’

Secret society? Congressman says texts show manifest anti-Trump bias among top FBI officials

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBIHoward DeanLisa PagePeter StrzokRon Johnsonsecret societytexts