As Twitchy reported, lawyers for Google, Facebook, and Twitter have been grilled on Capitol Hill this week, with legislators such as Sen. Dianne Feinstein warning them that they’d better do something about “misuse” of their social media platforms or the government would do it for them.

Axios reports that the House Intelligence Committee displayed examples of Facebook ads paid for by Russian actors Wednesday afternoon “to drive home their concern about foreign governments ‘weaponizing’ social media content.”

Here are the election Facebook ads Russia boughthttps://t.co/E4oY56o3oC pic.twitter.com/YA4tIyMGEN — Axios (@axios) November 1, 2017

The coloring page of Bernie Sanders doing a muscle pose is great fun, but Democrat Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia posted his favorite on Twitter as an example of a Russian-backed Facebook post.

This graphic of Jesus and Hillary Clinton is an actual post shared by the Russian page “Army of Jesus,” released during #TechHearings. pic.twitter.com/XKFLGnoXu4 — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) November 1, 2017

This is hilariously awful and obviousy fake https://t.co/3CA9uJ9UMX — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2017

With a 217,000 person following. There's a lot of stupid people on the "Internets…" — Brad Thor (@BradThor) November 1, 2017

This is the biggest waste of time if this is the “proof” that Russia interfered. I can’t believe this is an actual tweet from a Congressman. — Jeff Fell (@JerseyJeff14) November 1, 2017

Hillary could have saved her ghostwriter the trouble of typing up “What Happened” and just published this picture; it’s obviously what tipped the election to Trump. No wonder Feinstein considers such meddling in our elections “cyber warfare.”

Can you explain to me how you claim to *KNOW* a photo of Hillary Clinton fighting Jesus is fake? https://t.co/eqYtp6LLqs — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) November 1, 2017

Can you explain to me how you claim to *NOT KNOW* a photo of Hillary Clinton fighting Jesus is fake? https://t.co/qd7Ee8Dgh7 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2017

Um this is *AMERICA* the burden of proof is on *YOU* not me to prove this photo is FAKE where is your evidence https://t.co/vwiC4VBkou — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) November 1, 2017

Are you saying Hillary Clinton is actually the devil? https://t.co/qGLN0DIFYa — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2017

I’m saying it’s suspicious the FAKE MEDIA hasn’t asked Hillary ONCE why she was photographed fighting Jesus in a historical document https://t.co/qkDRAiG744 — Mдтт Иegяiи 🔮 (@MattNegrin) November 1, 2017

I can't believe the FAKE MEDIA hasn't asked Jesus about his experience! He must be traumatized! https://t.co/srWIqu9E9H — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 1, 2017

We know for a fact Hillary is still traumatized by the whole campaign. But back to the Russians … we appreciate the framable artwork, but it’s funny how so few people are seeing it for the first time. We thought these Facebook ads each got a gazillion impressions.

Thread. This is what a Russian Info warfare ad looks like… https://t.co/sCsERv3Mgb — Timothy Jones (@timbeejones) November 1, 2017

This is one example of a Russian covert influence activity 👇🏼 https://t.co/n3l3tW60gU — Cortney Weinbaum (@cortney_dc) November 1, 2017

ok i changed my mind russian ads are good now https://t.co/cFR4hNgVdJ — jordan (@JordanUhl) November 1, 2017

So this heavy-handed thing influenced even a single swing voter? https://t.co/YWWLyraoLW — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) November 1, 2017

I would buy this PPV https://t.co/ODee11EYA5 — ∼(°▿°)∽ (@collinstork) November 1, 2017

This would do better PPV than McGregor/Mayweather https://t.co/IDjFH56la3 — Wicked (@WickedSmaaaht) November 2, 2017

Clearly the Russian 'influence' in the election process was irresistible. Glad VA's senator is on the case. https://t.co/FZqpNTkWOE — Ian Heatwole (@IanHeatwole) November 2, 2017

Lmao this is more funny than actual propaganda how the hell did this sway voters https://t.co/DTGPPP52Vj — The King Cow Show (@thekingcowshow1) November 1, 2017

I was totally going to vote for Hillary until I saw this! Any comment about the ad featuring conservatives running down kids? Crickets. https://t.co/vTZ0fOUwtk — A 'White Hispanic'🇺🇸 (@awhite_hispanic) November 1, 2017

I've seen far crazier coming out of twitter accounts by so called legitimate Hillary supporters – No one is swayed by this type of trash. https://t.co/BjQf8NjCkw — Tom T. ن‎ ✪™ (@VRWCTexan) November 1, 2017

I cannot imagine how this meme never went viral enough to make it into my feed. Seriously. https://t.co/cg4Dr0dX9t — Dodd (@Amuk3) November 1, 2017

Can you imagine how many votes this flipped! oh right. https://t.co/2C1Rw6pZCN — m/ (Ο﹏Ο) m/ (@EdVanTassell) November 2, 2017

The Russian intelligence operation was sophisticated beyond belief https://t.co/3iJHX5kULj — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 1, 2017

Who knew the Russians had this sort of intel on Hillary?

