As Twitchy reported, the blue-check mob was pretty certain President Donald Trump sexually harassed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with his tweet following her call for him to resign after a handful of accusers appeared on Megyn Kelly’s program.

On Tuesday, Gillibrand held a press conference, where she called the tweet a “sexist smear” and said that she and other women would not be silenced.

Well, maybe not totally silenced all the time, as Ben Shapiro pointed out.

That certainly was strange timing in mid-November when Gillibrand decided that President Bill Clinton should have resigned during the Lewinsky scandal, considering she’d spent the previous year campaigning with the Clintons and not saying a word about interns or multiple rape allegations.

