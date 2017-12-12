As Twitchy reported, the blue-check mob was pretty certain President Donald Trump sexually harassed Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand with his tweet following her call for him to resign after a handful of accusers appeared on Megyn Kelly’s program.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

On Tuesday, Gillibrand held a press conference, where she called the tweet a “sexist smear” and said that she and other women would not be silenced.

Well, maybe not totally silenced all the time, as Ben Shapiro pointed out.

“Say, Senator, why were you fawning over Bill Clinton for years?”

*silence*https://t.co/3yBZipbrT6 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 12, 2017

That certainly was strange timing in mid-November when Gillibrand decided that President Bill Clinton should have resigned during the Lewinsky scandal, considering she’d spent the previous year campaigning with the Clintons and not saying a word about interns or multiple rape allegations.

You were silent for years. But only because you profited off of The Clintons. Stop. https://t.co/u6vbSkk7D3 — leigh (@richvagal) December 12, 2017

But where was your voice last year campaigning for a woman who silenced and ruined the lives of women her husband assaulted? https://t.co/VCLNkCH9yS — PolitiDiva™ (@realPolitiDiva) December 12, 2017

How much money have the Clintons raised for you? https://t.co/dcvdxwUJfh — Dusty Rex (@dustopian) December 12, 2017

She was silent when the Clinton cash was flowing her way🤤 https://t.co/5rgE1oZ8Yp — 🇺🇸Teresa🇺🇸#MAGA (@tjhlfld) December 12, 2017

Except about Bill Clinton, unless it’s politically expedient… https://t.co/43BFxGJBH1 — Mark Noonan (@Mark_E_Noonan) December 12, 2017

Unless you're Mr. or Mrs. Clinton. Then we will grant transactional tacit approval. https://t.co/kkAPgS7BV3 — Not On This Watch (@NotOnThisWatch) December 12, 2017

…unless it's politically advantageous, in which case I can keep my mouth shut for over 20 years. https://t.co/IDy4dkR1lt — Jeff Godwin (@JeffGodwin) December 12, 2017

…Says the woman who's fawned over Bill "Captain Rapeman" Clinton and took $10,000 from Harvey Weinstein.https://t.co/OTPcNrf9HB — DDT (@RajahDDT) December 12, 2017

Hey Kirstin, what do you think about Bill Clinton? https://t.co/RpL4wg0PFh — TBMcCabeJr (@iscabible) December 12, 2017

.@SenGillibrand has aspirations of running for POTUS. She better get her house in order because her ties to the Clinton's will be her undoing. When they go down, so will she. Her chances at being POTUS are as likely as Maxine Watters being able to tie her own shoes. https://t.co/vJsQFtEIHe — Hans Auf (@hansauf) December 12, 2017

Why does every shrill Democrat woman feel the need to say that? We know. That we have to endure you saying it every day is proof that you in fact CAN'T be silenced. https://t.co/A9ac968aRy — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 12, 2017

She said, in front of worldwide media streamed across the global internet from her position of power in the Senate. https://t.co/znBT84Qb5R — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 12, 2017

Elected Senator from New York, at the podium, on camera, posting to her 885,000 followers, after appearing on @CNN, is being silenced. Apparently. https://t.co/yH0WNNyqP4 — Jack (@MrBeagleman) December 12, 2017

How you know you're in no real danger of being silenced — you incessantly talk about not being silenced. https://t.co/qeMZYRNRqP — Greg Tomlin (@TomlinMedia) December 12, 2017

She won't be silenced, and to prove it she'll tweet it 37 more times today and fundraise off it. https://t.co/Kn54C0dg8R — JWF (@JammieWF) December 12, 2017

* * *

Related:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is NOT buying media’s outrage over Trump’s ‘sexist’ tweet

FAIL: Kirsten Gillibrand says elected leaders must call out sexual misconduct, faceplants over Bill Clinton