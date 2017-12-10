We knew it.

Moments after Al Franken made his speech about stepping down as a senator (at some time), Democrats couldn’t WAIT to start pretending they actually have the ‘moral high ground’ when it comes to sexual misconduct.

Take Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and this rant for example:

When it comes to sexual assault, harassment, and the general mistreatment of women, we must be able to call out anyone, Democrat or Republican. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 10, 2017

Where was she weeks ago when the allegations came out about Franken? Conyers? Menendez?

Years ago with Clinton?

As elected leaders, let's rise to the occasion, and not shrink away from it. That is what the larger #MeToo moment is about. Let's send a clear message none of this is okay. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 10, 2017

Clear message.

Got it.

Your idea of a clear message was saying you didn’t know if Franken should resign until there was a 7th accuser. https://t.co/pM5ooAJwrC — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2017

She’s so clear she’s opaque.

That means Farenthold should step aside, Moore should never set foot in the Senate, and President Trump should be held accountable. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 10, 2017

Alrighty then.

The accusations against Moore are disgusting. And President Trump has admitted on tape to how he treats women. His campaigning for Moore isn't leadership, it's shameful. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 10, 2017

Oh so this isn’t some sort of empowerment tweet-storm for women and a promise that from here on out Gillibrand won’t play politics with allegations, it’s a pathetic excuse to attack Trump.

Thanks again for the clear message, Kirsten.

We are in a moment of reckoning—and the silence from Republicans is deafening. It is long past time for them to join Democrats in holding members of their own party accountable. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 10, 2017

Huh? SEE?!?

We. Knew. It.

Franken was served up on a silver platter so these disingenuous hacks could pretend they actually held him accountable. And remember, he hasn’t exactly resigned just yet, he just said he would be stepping down. But the timing gives Democrats just enough opportunity to get their digs in at Moore without having to worry about being called hypocrites.

You have no credibility on this pic.twitter.com/zEV0mdNCkk — Robert Hoover (@_RobertHoover) December 10, 2017

Even though they are MASSIVE hypocrites.

It’s a rare that someone of such blatant & glaring political opportunism comes along but Gilibrand sure cornered the market on it — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) December 10, 2017

You honestly can’t even make this up.

I'm in your state and a woman and you and Schumer are pissing me off so much. We don't need a "reckoning moment" FIGHT FOR US– DO SOMETHING other than call for a senator that IS FIGHTING to resign without even the inquiry first. JFC. BYE — WUBS NET 🦀🥃 (@WubsNet) December 10, 2017

Too little, too late, Kirsten.

