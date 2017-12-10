Mere days after TIME magazine declared #MeToo as their so-called person of the year, Alyssa Milano was interviewed about her friend (and Weinstein’s estranged wife), Georgina Chapman.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano told Today‘s Megyn Kelly on Tuesday. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

Pretty sure Rose McGowan isn’t exactly worried about how Chapman, a woman who many feel enabled Weinstein for years and years, is doing.

You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one – People https://t.co/XCdTWyp4dd — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Well done, fake one.

Brutal.

Today @Alyssa_Milano stood in front of a packed house IN TEARS and called you her friend and her costar. Her first #MeToo posting was in support of YOU!! The same way she is supporting her friend @georginachapman THAT IS WHAT FRIENDS DO! I stand in support of my friend Alyssa♥️ — Rena Sofer (@RenaSofer) December 9, 2017

Oh, poor Alyssa.

I'm sorry to inform you, but that is not correct. She stood for nothing and nobody but her generic phony political speech because she is still under his payroll as host of Project Runway Allstars. — Kenley Collins (@kenleycollins) December 9, 2017

You heard what you want to hear. — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) December 9, 2017

Truth hurts.

Leaving @rosemcgowan off the @TIME cover is one of the biggest snubs of all time. — Lance Cooper (@804StreetMedia) December 8, 2017

If Rose hadn’t come out in the epic fashion she did who knows what may or may not have come out about the predators in Hollywood, the media and in DC.

I'm saying Georgina Champan's company was 100% funded by Weinstein money. No one knew who she was in the fashion world before she married him.

I'm saying Weinstein bullied abused women to wear his wife's clothing line.

I'm saying she knew who and want she married and why. — KillingMyCareer (@MelaynaLokosky) December 8, 2017

Seems people keep forgetting this tidbit, that not only was Chapman perhaps an enabler but she literally profited from her marriage to Weinstein when he would force women to wear her clothes.

And no matter how many women (and men) were complaining at Rose for calling Alyssa out, we don’t think she’s going to hug it out with the slacktivist anytime soon:

Alyssa, maybe you and Georgina can call up Camille Cosby — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Ouch.

Its called willful blindness. Some do it for their own safety. Others do it for their own comfort. pic.twitter.com/CjIXC8xbzR — TParadis (@TammyJParadis) December 8, 2017

Had to google who Camille Cosby is, to get your words. Now I understand your hate. I´m so sorry, Rose. I can´t even imagine your pain.

But I don´t think Alyssa is a bad person – after all, she was the one who triggered the #MeToo movement, she may be naive. — Visky ile Dean (@_SarahManning__) December 8, 2017

Actually no, Alyssa is not the one who triggered the movement (and these people wonder why Rose is so angry with her):

Getting old, Hollywood.

And speaking of getting old.

No, Meryl, IT’S A FUCKING CRIME. You are such a lie # ROSEARMY Meryl Streep on Harvey Weinstein allegations: It's 'the most gargantuan example of disrespect' – USA TODAY https://t.co/3E2oiCauME — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 8, 2017

Curtain.

