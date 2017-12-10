Mere days after TIME magazine declared #MeToo as their so-called person of the year, Alyssa Milano was interviewed about her friend (and Weinstein’s estranged wife), Georgina Chapman.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano told Today‘s Megyn Kelly on Tuesday. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation.”

Pretty sure Rose McGowan isn’t exactly worried about how Chapman, a woman who many feel enabled Weinstein for years and years, is doing.

Well done, fake one.

Brutal.

Oh, poor Alyssa.

Truth hurts.

If Rose hadn’t come out in the epic fashion she did who knows what may or may not have come out about the predators in Hollywood, the media and in DC.

Seems people keep forgetting this tidbit, that not only was Chapman perhaps an enabler but she literally profited from her marriage to Weinstein when he would force women to wear her clothes.

And no matter how many women (and men) were complaining at Rose for calling Alyssa out, we don’t think she’s going to hug it out with the slacktivist anytime soon:

Ouch.

Actually no, Alyssa is not the one who triggered the movement (and these people wonder why Rose is so angry with her):

Getting old, Hollywood.

And speaking of getting old.

Curtain.

