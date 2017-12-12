Because this is where we’re at, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was questioned at today’s White House press briefing about Trump’s now-infamous tweet about Kirsten Gillibrand. You, know the tweet that prompted Elizabeth Warren to actually call Gillibrand a slut.

Well anyway, Sanders wasn’t taking the media’s bait. She defended Trump’s remarks and dismissed the media’s fainting frenzy:

Asked about Trump's tweet saying Sen. Gillibrand “would do anything” for campaign contributions, Sanders says: "He's used that same terminology many times in reference to men. There's no way that this is sexist at all." pic.twitter.com/FxpNGp7YxH — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 12, 2017

Flashback:

Reporters who follow me, I beg you to examine your assumptions about Trump's attack on Gillibrand. Maybe it was sexual, but that's an inference. Per @bethanyshondark, this is a stock phrase he's used with men. pic.twitter.com/PDnOj84ZDT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 12, 2017

Sanders also said this:

"Only if your mind is in the gutter," Sarah Sanders says of those who thought POTUS was suggesting something salacious by saying Gillibrand "would do anything" for campaign contributions. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 12, 2017

Trump may very well have a woman problem, but if his tweet at Gillibrand is the Left and media’s best evidence of his sexism, then the Left and the media have a problem of their own.

Again, maybe you're right. Trump is abusive, and particularly so toward women (and minorities). But the collective fear I'm witnessing from reporters to suggest anything else is social desirability bias. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 12, 2017

Trump treats pretty much everyone like garbage, @SenGillibrand. For you, @SenWarren, @Alyssa_Milano, and other hysterical "feminists" to trot out the woman-card in response is just as contemptible. Does nothing but water down actual instances of "shaming." — Sister Toldjah ツ (@sistertoldjah) December 12, 2017