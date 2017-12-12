Because this is where we’re at, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was questioned at today’s White House press briefing about Trump’s now-infamous tweet about Kirsten Gillibrand. You, know the tweet that prompted Elizabeth Warren to actually call Gillibrand a slut.

Well anyway, Sanders wasn’t taking the media’s bait. She defended Trump’s remarks and dismissed the media’s fainting frenzy:

Flashback:

Trending

Sanders also said this:

Trump may very well have a woman problem, but if his tweet at Gillibrand is the Left and media’s best evidence of his sexism, then the Left and the media have a problem of their own.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpElizabeth WarrenKirsten GillibrandSarah Huckabee Sanderssexismsexist