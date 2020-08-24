As Twitchy reported, Republicans pounced when they learned that Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour had been on the livestream for the DNC’s Muslims and Allies Assembly. Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman Andrew Bates later issued a statement saying that “Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform.”

That led CAIR National to reply that the Biden campaign smearing their sister Sarsour was “predictable, despicable, and unacceptable.”

In a quiet third act, we’re learning that Biden’s top foreign policy adviser reached out privately to apologize to Sarsour for the “egregious misstep” of condemning her for her anti-Semitism.

Middle East Eye reports:

In a private call with dozens of prominent activists on Sunday, Ashley Allison, national coalitions director for the Biden campaign, said she was “sorry” for the comments that a campaign spokesman made against Sarsour.

Top foreign policy adviser Tony Blinken also expressed “regret” over the incident during the virtual meeting.

Allison said she empathised with “the pain” that the campaign had caused to Arabs and Muslims by disavowing Sarsour.

“I am sorry that that happened. And I hope that whatever trust was broken, that this conversation is one small step to help build back the trust, but that is not the last time we have this conversation,” Allison told the activists.

We surprised — not surprised, actually — that Sarsour’s sisters in the squad, particularly Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, didn’t make a bigger fuss over the Biden campaign’s condemnation of Sarsour. They all support the BDS movement against Israel, and poor old Speaker Nancy Pelosi almost had to pass a resolution after Omar made several anti-Semitic comments. “I think she has a different experience in the use of words,” Pelosi said in trying to smooth things over with the press.

Not to mention that Sarsour was a total Bernie Sanders fangirl who said that Biden was going to have to “concede and negotiate on issues” if he won the nomination and wanted to win over Sanders supporters.

Anyway, why a private phone call?

It’s tricky when you’re leading a party filled with anti-Semites.

But he’ll have “pragmatic moderate” Kamala Harris working by his side to keep things centered.

Hold up …

If the Democratic National Convention had been at all about policy, we might know where the party stands on things like BDS.

