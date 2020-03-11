The conventional wisdom is that it was all over for Bernie Sanders once Joe Biden won Michigan Tuesday night. We still have a debate coming up Sunday night (hopefully) where we’ll finally get to hear Sanders and Biden go at it one-on-one. Biden’s always been seen as the “moderate” candidate, although he’s already been forced to the left on many issues to align with where the Democratic Party is now versus the one he knew when he was vice president.

Sanders surrogate Linda Sarsour thinks it’s “fair and reasonable” for Sanders supporters to push Biden even further left if he wants their support in the general election. Biden’s going to have to “concede and negotiate on issues.”

So Joe Biden’s going to have to say some kind words about Fidel Castro during the debates if he wants the support of the Bernie Bros? Let’s hope he does.

