The announcement has been made, and Sen. Kamala Harris will be on the ticket with Joe Biden. Just about every media outlet had a piece ready to go (Politico called it back in July by mistake). The Trump campaign already has an attack ad circulating on social media, and of course, the Lincoln Project has its pro-Harris video already out.

In making the announcement, the New York Times decided to call Harris a “pragmatic moderate,” as if we’d forgotten how desperately every Democratic candidate was pushing the others further and further left during the debates. She also has a track record as a Democratic senator from California, so who’s buying that Harris is a moderate?

True. She’s the one who prosecuted the team who released those undercover videos of Planned Parenthood execs haggling over the price of baby parts. Not only that: When running for Senate, she hosted a fundraising page for Planned Parenthood on her campaign site.

Good one. Here’s Ben Shapiro, who does not consider Harris to be a moderate by any stretch.

Of course, they are.

