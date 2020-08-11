The announcement has been made, and Sen. Kamala Harris will be on the ticket with Joe Biden. Just about every media outlet had a piece ready to go (Politico called it back in July by mistake). The Trump campaign already has an attack ad circulating on social media, and of course, the Lincoln Project has its pro-Harris video already out.

In making the announcement, the New York Times decided to call Harris a “pragmatic moderate,” as if we’d forgotten how desperately every Democratic candidate was pushing the others further and further left during the debates. She also has a track record as a Democratic senator from California, so who’s buying that Harris is a moderate?

Breaking News: Sen. Kamala Harris of California is Joe Biden’s pick for vice president. A pragmatic moderate, she is the first Black woman on a major party ticket. https://t.co/Ttvh5RyxUB pic.twitter.com/NMcIz60ckH — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 11, 2020

By no definition is Kamala Harris a moderate https://t.co/LUabMW0GJt — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 11, 2020

"Pragmatic Moderate" is apparently the messaging that Democrats are going with. HA HA HA HA HA. I LOVE IT. https://t.co/FI64eS29YG — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 11, 2020

.@KamalaHarris is the 4th most left-wing Senator (according to @govtrack) and has no bipartisan legislative achievements to her name. She backed the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and open borders. A pragmatic moderate? In the imagination of the @nytimes maybe, but not reality https://t.co/3cGybMZjwG — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 11, 2020

When the NYT calls Kamala a "pragmatic moderate," do they mean she's "moderate" because she can't make up her mind on "medicare for all," and she's "pragmatic" because she makes up her mind based on political expediency? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 11, 2020

Considering the center to you is “right-wing” I can understand you incorrectly calling Harris a “Moderate” — ⚡️Erick Brockway⚡️ (@erickbrockway) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris is not a moderate. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 11, 2020

Moderate? And you wonder why people call you fake news… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 11, 2020

"moderate" — Ol' Scratch Johnson (@EmJayHix) August 11, 2020

Moderate ? Lol

Let the media gaslighting begin — The Progressive GOP (@NixonandIke) August 11, 2020

She raised money for anarchists this summer

Open borders

Abortion 24/7

Yeah – moderate 🤡 — The Progressive GOP (@NixonandIke) August 11, 2020

"A pragmatic moderate." Let me guess, this is just a double speak way of trying to say all her progressive beliefs are all just "pragmatic moderation." Gmafb. — Eric Newbury (@newbury_eric) August 11, 2020

“pragmatic moderate” 🤣 gtfohwtbs — St. Antoninus (@LoneStarTexian) August 11, 2020

She prosecuted journalists who blew the whistle on Planned Parenthood and had them placed under a gag order; a prosecution her successor gleefully continued through to this day — 𝓢𝓶𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓼 𝓵𝓲𝓴𝓮 𝓽𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓼𝓽𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓼𝓶 (@TheSuppressed86) August 11, 2020

True. She’s the one who prosecuted the team who released those undercover videos of Planned Parenthood execs haggling over the price of baby parts. Not only that: When running for Senate, she hosted a fundraising page for Planned Parenthood on her campaign site.

The pragmatic, moderate move would be to delete your account. — Jeremy Heer, CFA, CAIA (@MonocleMan1) August 11, 2020

Good one. Here’s Ben Shapiro, who does not consider Harris to be a moderate by any stretch.

Kamala Harris is a far-left radical with a shocking inability to connect on a personal level; she's rehearsed and mechanical. Her record is wide open to serious attack. She adds nothing to the Biden ticket other than checking some boxes for the Twitter blue checks. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2020

Kamala Harris' positions:

– banning fracking

– banning plastic straws

– using executive orders to ban "assault weapons"

– phasing out private healthcare insurance;

– nearly-complete restriction of religious freedom to the private sphere.

Yes, she's a pragmatic moderate, guys. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 11, 2020

Looking at the primary results, the Democrats seem to agree. — Classical Conservative (@TheClassicalCon) August 11, 2020

She was so bad that she had to suspend her campaign two months before the Iowa caucuses. — Kurt Fagerburg (@kurtfagerburg) August 11, 2020

I’m quite pleased with this pick. Someone should wake him and tell him he just doomed his campaign. — ⛵️ Planetpatrick ♨️ (@warbyrd66) August 11, 2020

The best option… for Trump. — Jaime Borja (@jaiborlas) August 11, 2020

Sounds like a perfect candidate for the left. — Benjamin (@therealbenhite) August 11, 2020

And she has THE BEST SMELLING HAIR! — Andy Verstraten (@biolong) August 11, 2020

but they are calling her a "moderate". 🤪 — A.HUMAN.BEING (@conlyn64) August 11, 2020

Of course, they are.

