Joe Biden has said he’ll announce his pick of running mate the first week of August, which means next week. Politico has a piece on all of the vice-presidential contenders, but it looks like they published some text indicating that Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate on Aug. 1, which hasn’t happened yet. There’s even a quote from Biden, so …

Politico? "Joe Biden chose Kamala Harris to become his running mate for the 2020 election on Aug. 1, two weeks before the Democratic National Convention, after keeping his choice close to the chest for months."https://t.co/5NCJoaLSNM pic.twitter.com/HD3Fq9aM1S — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2020

We understand that Politico might want to have a story ready to fire off the minute Biden announces his choice, but the inclusion of a quote from Biden himself makes it pretty suspicious … did the campaign send out an embargoed statement?

We’re thinking that’s very likely. They didn’t mean too, but they slipped in the statement and published it.

The timing is right, the statement from Biden is there … sounds like it’s Harris to us.

