As Twitchy told you yesterday, Nancy Pelosi defended Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitism by suggesting that Omar just “didn’t have a full appreciation” of the “history and cultural impact” of her words.

"I feel confident [Ilhan Omar's] words were not based in an antisemitic attitude, but that she didn't have a full appreciation of how they landed on other people where these words have a history and cultural impact that might have been unknown to her," Pelosi said pic.twitter.com/ak3O895zb6 — POLITICO (@politico) March 7, 2019

Today, Pelosi took it a few steps further — and fell right over the cliff:

Pelosi says @IlhanMN doesn't understand the meaning of the words she uses: "I don't think our colleague is anti-Semitic. I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn't understand that some of them are fraught with meaning, that she didn't realize." pic.twitter.com/VpOV0hRvJD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2019

Pelosi defends Rep. Omar: she “has a different experience in the use of words”https://t.co/DgxoNPgc3g pic.twitter.com/lAzIBHEtpM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 8, 2019

"The incident that happened with, I don't think our colleague is anti-Semitic, I think she has a different experience in the use of words, doesn't understand that some of them are fraught with meaning, that she, what, didn't realize." – @speakerpelosi on @ilhan This is unreal pic.twitter.com/Qh0xVzpzlz — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) March 8, 2019

“No, really, I caught her playing with dolls once during a caucus meeting. We’re going to hire someone to watch her during the day.” https://t.co/50jUZ6hVRJ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 8, 2019

Kids should use this excuse when they get in trouble for swearing at school/home. 😂 https://t.co/n8pitwPUVK — Jaime (@noahsmom7) March 8, 2019

"Different experience in the use of words" is my new excuse for everything. — Jeff Marshall (@jeffmarshallep) March 8, 2019

This is amazingly condescending. https://t.co/atXFYUNTBR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 8, 2019

Yes… she just started learning and understanding how to use words last yr https://t.co/GzzaE67xge — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) March 8, 2019

Does she think Omar is mentally disabled https://t.co/50jUZ6hVRJ — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 8, 2019

"She's not antisemitic, she's uneducated." — BigRedDRUHMyo (@BigRedDRUHMyo) March 8, 2019

This is disgusting and incredible. The woman is close to 40, she does not know what antisemitism is? And if she is so ignorant, why in the world did @SpeakerPelosi give her a seat on the Foreign Relations Committee? https://t.co/7yCRuSF8ue — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 8, 2019

So this simpleton should obviously sit on the FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE and join her on the cover of Rolling Stone https://t.co/X0TKfxPakg — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 8, 2019

Really? We’re going with this. I live in a middle eastern country. They understand perfect English, & a lot of them went to college in the states or in some western country. If she doesn’t understand words, she shouldn’t be an elected official with influence on foreign affairs. https://t.co/NRbJdPUVK8 — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 8, 2019

Sounds like the kind of person who should be on the foreign affairs committee amirite? — Tame Parsley (@ParsleyTame) March 8, 2019

she just got off the boat (in 1995)? she's so used to associating with anti-Semites that she didn't realize how it played in decent society (after multiple attempts to "educate" her)? https://t.co/qVrGDB3As3 — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 8, 2019

Shorter Pelosi: "Ilhan Omar didn't know those terms are anti-Semitic because she's never heard Jews described any other way." H/t @justkarl. https://t.co/aHM5Xlt1RF — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 8, 2019

The full quote is even worse! She's implying that Omar doesn't understand the context of charged terms related to Jews and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Come on, man. https://t.co/wXY7yMhfjY — neontaster (@neontaster) March 8, 2019

Clearly @SpeakerPelosi means one of two things here: 1. @IlhanMN is a moron and should be ignored because of her mental deficits; or… 2. She is a bigot, but we have to excuse that because she doesn't know any better. I mean…that is literally what Pelosi is saying. https://t.co/MY1ODVmn07 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2019

Ilhan Omar is smart enough to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, but too dumb to be an anti-Semite. https://t.co/HbwwdFSHms — Conserving "Conserving Conservatism" Conservatism (@jtLOL) March 8, 2019

Translation: “She’s too stupid to understand anti-Semitic vernacular, but smart enough to potentially author & vote on legislation.” I don’t know about you, but I feel MUCH better! pic.twitter.com/e18N2awYdZ — Ryan Wade (@DarkHorseRyan) March 8, 2019

Omar is 37 years old. Stop coddling her. She knows what’s she’s saying. https://t.co/VYzfyM89jb — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 8, 2019

Nancy Pelosi's defense of Ilhan Omar is a condescendingly racist word salad that shows maybe Omar's "experience in the use of words" is far stronger than the Speaker of the House's — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 8, 2019

I want to know if @IlhanMN agrees that she is intellectually incapable of speaking for herself. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 8, 2019

Well, @IlhanMN herself has said she did not understand the significance of her 2012 "hypnotize" comments until… 2019:https://t.co/GN7RnlYhCV — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 8, 2019

Hi @bariweiss, You are correct when you say, “Perhaps Ms. Omar is sincerely befuddled and not simply deflecting” In all sincerity, it was after my CNN interview that I heard from Jewish orgs. that my use of the word “Hypnotize” and the ugly sentiment it holds was offensive. pic.twitter.com/IxPScaSzGw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 22, 2019

serious contender for the 2018-19 nba defensive player of the year https://t.co/ouE7wXwtva — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 8, 2019

