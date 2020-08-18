Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour appeared at the virtual Democratic National Convention Tuesday during a livestream for the Muslims and Allies Assembly. The Daily Beast reports that Republicans seized (not pounced) on her appearance.

Hey, look, Louis Farrakhan superfan Tamika Mallory spoke too.

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweets that Joe Biden’s campaign spokesman “obviously condemns” Sarsour’s views, which include a boycott of and sanctions on Israel.

What happened to “The buck stops here”? It wasn’t run by the DNC or the Biden campaign?

We’re old enough to remember the Democratic National Convention booing when Jerusalem (and God) were restored to the Democratic Party platform.

