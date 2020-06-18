As Twitchy reported earlier, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler had the cops clear out an “autonomous zone” that a mob just happened to be building in his neighborhood. Wheeler might be the biggest squish of a mayor after Seattle’s Jenny Durkan, but he wasn’t about to become a resident of an autonomous zone built by extremists outside his condo.

Both the Associated Press and fact-checking site Snopes have declared that Seattle’s Capitol Hill Ongoing Protest, or CHOP, is festive and has a carnival-like atmosphere, even though the local warlord can be seen on Facebook Live handing out AR-15s from the trunk of his car. If you believe right-wingers like President Trump, you’d think it was a mob that had armed members checking people at the border and shaking down local businesses.

So it’s very interesting to hear a leftist like Wheeler describe CHOP in exactly the same terms:

Portland Mayor @tedwheeler after mob of antifa and far-left protesters took over the street outside his downtown condo last night: I don’t support an autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/3gRhS9wcAe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020

Huh … he must be watching Fox News or something to have that sort of impression of CHOP. Mayor Durkan’s calling it the summer of love on other cable networks.

In 2018, Portland mayor @tedwheeler let street mayhem go on for five weeks and expressed support for the zone outside ICE, but when there are demonstrations outside his residence, well, that changes things. https://t.co/dezRLHg83d — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) June 18, 2020

It's funny how the mayor of Portland suddenly believes in law and order when it has an impact on his personal life. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 18, 2020

Yeah, it doesn't hit home until it hits their homes. — National Citizens Alliance NCA (@NatCitAlliance) June 18, 2020

@tedwheeler It’s all fun and games until they set up shop in front of your residence. — Gregg Nolte (@gnolte3636) June 18, 2020

Did you see the reaction from the mayor of Olympia, once the wokies came for her? All of a sudden they were "domestic terrorists!" 😂 — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 18, 2020

Fact-check: True.

Not in my backyard — Joe Johnson (@joebiggen) June 18, 2020

NIMBY 2.0 — REB1303 (@REB1303) June 18, 2020

I so wish they had occupied his condo. — Seventiesrockfan (@Seventiesrocker) June 18, 2020

Convenient. Now treat the other residents and business owners of the city how you wish to be treated, Ted. — Mostly Peaceful 🇺🇸 Ryan Atkin (@ryan_atkin) June 18, 2020

What if he had defunded the police? — TexasToast (@TXMsLe) June 18, 2020

Wheeler doesn’t get that ANTIFA are not his allies and they will do nothing to get him re-elected. To them he’s just another one they’d put against the wall if they had the chance. — A #1, Emperor of the North Pole (@railboss) June 18, 2020

He’s encouraged this for years. Spare me. — BeckyH🇺🇸 (@BeckyBBCR) June 18, 2020

God I love it when hypocrites are flushed out into open in such a clear way — David Foord (@DavidJFoord) June 18, 2020

Indeed. It's almost like you get what you vote for, and those voted in are so stupid and without a foundation they don't remember past positions… weird. — PNW_Defender (@PDefender) June 18, 2020

@tedwheeler is a hypocrite. He says he's concerned about the violence in Seattle while he handcuffed Portland Police from stopping violence in his own city. Violence in Oregon is fine as long as it's not on his doorstop. https://t.co/iCXZtC9g1B — Sandy (@Sandy95455811) June 18, 2020

How do they not realize that whatever you do will never be enough and the mob will come for you eventually — chris (@stilltransit) June 18, 2020

So Portland is now criticizing Seattle for being too far left… the world really has gone full crazy. — Just a Fluffy Shiba Inu 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇰🇭 (@fluffy_shibainu) June 18, 2020

Uh oh @MayorJenny ! Even Teddy is calling out the mess in Seattle! — Amanda Neeter (@AmandaNeeter) June 18, 2020

When Portland’s mayor is calling out Seattle, you know things are out of control.

Related: