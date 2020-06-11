Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Seattle and reporting from the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, the six-block area abandoned by Seattle police and left in the hands of protesters who guard the perimeter and decide who is allowed in or out. Rosas has already run into a couple of episodes which threatened to escalate into serious violence, but never fear: both the Associated Press and Snopes have declared that the zone is “festive.”

We were just told by The NY Times this morning it was a free speech zone. Weird. pic.twitter.com/f9s6SFsEaC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 12, 2020

It has to be festive because President Trump tweeted that Seattle had been taken over by anarchists, so the opposite must be true.

Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Trump fuming. https://t.co/F4N8LGn8hN — snopes.com (@snopes) June 11, 2020

Following days of violent confrontations … that sounds like CNN’s Brian Stelter trying to tell us Manhattan looks great because the plywood’s coming down and the city put the trash can back on his corner after they’d removed it so protesters wouldn’t set it on fire.

From the AP:

Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police in Seattle have largely withdrawn from a neighborhood where protesters have created a festival-like scene that has President Donald Trump fuming. … The “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” sprung up after police on Monday removed barricades near the East Precinct and basically abandoned the structure after officers used tear gas, pepper spray and flash bangs over the weekend to disperse demonstrators they said were assaulting them with projectiles.

Those flashbangs do create a festival-like atmosphere.

[Assistant Chief Deanna] Nollette said the precinct has been boarded up because of credible threats that it would be vandalized or burned. She offered no details about the threats and no fires have been reported at the site.

So once again, let’s get this straight. Men with guns show up in Lansing to protest Michigan’s lockdown, shoot no one, commit no crimes and vandalize nothing, and they’re domestic terrorists who stormed the capitol, while “festival-goers” managed to capture and occupy a police precinct in Seattle and the surrounding city blocks.

https://t.co/tLWyIXo6Pb pic.twitter.com/ew4f3oejPf — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) June 12, 2020

"Festival zone" — Rob Franklin (@justfranklin) June 11, 2020

"Festival-like," huh? — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) June 11, 2020

Fact Check: Warlords love festivals. TRUE — DeanLogic ♎ (@DeanLogic) June 12, 2020

"Festive Zone"

It's like the meaning of words don't matter anymore. — Cory J Turner (@CoryJTurner) June 11, 2020

A festival without fried food isn't much of a festival. They even ran out of food on the first night. — SpiffTheSpaceMan (@SpiffDSpaceman) June 11, 2020

Hey, @TheBabylonBee, can we get a fact check on this? Snopes seems to be struggling again. — Tweeter for fun (@thingummywat) June 11, 2020

All of the best satire accounts are verified. — ✌The Amazing Critter Man🇺🇸 (@The_Critter_Man) June 12, 2020

Festive-like scene in Iran 1979 pic.twitter.com/jZXloUJ6xA — Matthew Ⓜ️ (@MatthewnBklyn) June 12, 2020

Snopes is so far in the tank they are drowning. — Pat Baumerman (@WBYeatsCalledIt) June 11, 2020

Snopes is about as much a truth source as a pile of dog shit. And the festival like scene will last until the tofu wraps and toilet paper run out. — mamamia (@virginiacracker) June 12, 2020

A “festive zone” guarded by AR-15 clad masked strangers. FTFY. — ❤️🤍💙🖤🤎💜💙💚💛🧡 (@mythicquest) June 12, 2020

Why was a police precinct abandoned? — Nick (@NickAtNight128) June 12, 2020

"Festive zone?" I think we need a fact checker here. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 12, 2020

What actually happened: a bunch of idiots sectioned off an "autonomous zone" to be "free" from the US. After 3 days they ran out of food and a warlord named Raz took control through force. It is now fizzling out and being re-absorbed by the city. — Aux (@Auxiliamorph) June 11, 2020

“Since officers dialed back their tactics…” aka, surrendered, so there’s no one left for the rioters to fight against. — andrew wittmer (@wittmer0313) June 12, 2020

Wonder if the atmosphere will remain festival-like if the Seattle Police Department decides it wants its precinct back?

It’s an insurgency. Holy shit. “News” — Dan Weinstein (@BJWeinstein) June 12, 2020

"Following days of careful deliberation citizens in South Carolina have withdrawn from the Union where jubilant secessionists have created a festival-like scene that has President Lincoln fuming." — Happy warrior (@cornfef) June 12, 2020

Weird the article didn’t mention that the protesters have people with assault rifles walking the barricades to monitor who enters. At least the npr article I read was honest enough to mention that fact. — Chris Edwards (@Chris5piece) June 12, 2020

So in other words, the vegan men of Seattle leapt and frolicked through the six city blocks along with their hairy armpit, unshowered women while overtaking the streets in a show of festive anarchy. Got it. — Karole (@WildcatFan178) June 11, 2020

Y'all are children. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) June 12, 2020

Snopes editors getting ready for work pic.twitter.com/Jfu7AHBpfq — Philbert (@philbert996) June 11, 2020

Ah yes, a happy block party that has declared itself as an independant state and started extorting local businesses. Yep, just a typical block party. — enhazed (@enhazed) June 11, 2020

This seems to just be a repost of an AP article with no fact checking. What’s the point @snopes? — Not that Dr. Nick (@nickify) June 12, 2020

AP called, they want credit for the story you plagiarized. #spreadthelielikeitstruth — Mike in NC 🇺🇸 (@stanginUSA) June 12, 2020

Huh. This is different from the festivals I've attended. https://t.co/bIvlfHzcPf — Larry Tayback (@LarryTayback) June 11, 2020

Was this written by their warlord? — symbolic taker (@jewishBud) June 11, 2020

Is it the armed, leftist militia patrolling the "borders," the shakedowns of businesses inside the zone, or the desperate pleas for food that remind you most of festivals? — Christian Washington (@ChrWashington) June 12, 2020

all street festivals begin with a threat to burn down a police station lol — VJ Maxwell 📡 (@vortmax79) June 11, 2020

Rioters and criminals have taken over a city, chased out police and govt officials…that’s not the story. The story is… Trump is bad because he doesn’t like it? — Wyatt Earp (@WyattEa18667206) June 11, 2020

Yes, the story is that President Trump is fuming because he tweeted something.

