Raz Simone insists he’s not a “warlord,” but somebody had to take over for the police in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, and reports are that he and his crew are the armed enforcers of the tiny new nation (which the Associated Press has said is “festive” and has a “carnival-like atmosphere”.)

Here’s some video of Simone apparently deputizing somebody by giving him an AR-15 he had in the trunk of his Tesla.

Here that, CHAZ? Beto O’Rourke is coming for your AR-15s.

It didn’t look like Simone did much of a background check.

We need to send Shannon Watts from Moms Demand Action to pay a visit to CHAZ and meet with Simone over sensible gun laws in their new nation.

