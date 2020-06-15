Raz Simone insists he’s not a “warlord,” but somebody had to take over for the police in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, and reports are that he and his crew are the armed enforcers of the tiny new nation (which the Associated Press has said is “festive” and has a “carnival-like atmosphere”.)

Here’s some video of Simone apparently deputizing somebody by giving him an AR-15 he had in the trunk of his Tesla.

Raz is handing out AR-15s from the back of his Tesla. In WA, to own an "assault rifle", a person must be 21+ if outside their own home or business. They can charge Raz with a gross misdemeanor for the first transfer to anyone under 21, then a felony for every one after. pic.twitter.com/arvJ02uHIQ — Lauren (@SomeBitchIKnow) June 15, 2020

This is from Raz's Facebook livestream on June 10 btw. 🙂 just for clarification. — Lauren (@SomeBitchIKnow) June 15, 2020

.@BetoORourke is on it 😂 — Dan Stringer, Manager, BRRRRRRRRRR (@Danstringer74) June 15, 2020

Here that, CHAZ? Beto O’Rourke is coming for your AR-15s.

The real question is do any of these people have felony convictions, which would make them felons in possession of a firearm. https://t.co/qQBNPI9TFq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 15, 2020

It didn’t look like Simone did much of a background check.

It is also against the law to loan any firearm to someone other than a family member without going through a proper background check.

ALL private transfers must go through an ffl. — ClumpOfCells, CRE (@CalkinsMark) June 15, 2020

Duh… it's an autonomous zone. There is no law. Anyone can do anything there. — Bobby Dewey (@UnAbortedMan) June 15, 2020

Bold of you to assume that US law is recognized in Razistan — Peeps (@vonBarrel) June 15, 2020

Every warlord needs child soldiers! — fry (@amitsi) June 15, 2020

it's not a clip. — Rokhead (@RoknSpock) June 15, 2020

I didn't see a "clip", is Raz sure HE knows how to use a gun? — Ddbaby (@perlshard) June 15, 2020

This clown doesn't know the difference between a clip and a magazine for the AR – good grief! — Fergie 🇺🇸 (@fergiedurgish) June 15, 2020

If you can't take the magazine out of the damn gun you don't need to be holding it … enough said! — Fergie 🇺🇸 (@fergiedurgish) June 15, 2020

He's going to get that kid killed, or somebody else nearby because the 18-year old (if he is) doesn't know how to operate the thing. Sweet Lord watch over all of us. — Richard Johnson (@RLJ_Comms) June 15, 2020

How is this a good idea? Give a bunch of kids AR15s who have no idea how to use them?! Lock them inside and send in the bullets. — Em (@EmilEEEElime) June 15, 2020

I bet the kids don’t even know what type of rounds that thing is chambered for. — EH QUINCU OCHA (@JasonBr15859913) June 15, 2020

That kids more likely to shoot himself than anybody else — The right to arms Canada (@chillinthewack) June 15, 2020

Where did he get AR15s to hand out in the first place? — Lars Kerch 🇺🇸 (@LarsKerch) June 15, 2020

He's wearing a $2000 jacket, he can afford a crate of ARs — Goose Juice (@TheGooseCabooze) June 15, 2020

This is not gonna end well. — Brent Delozier (@BrentDelozier) June 15, 2020

I love it. I bet most these kids never fired a gun before. Waiting for them to use it on each other, intentionally or unintentionally. Bet they're going to miss the police then. — 🇺🇸WallaWallaChurchillOnions🇺🇸 (@Wallawallaonyun) June 15, 2020

He won't be charged with anything. If they wanted this stopped, it would've been done days ago. — Be Prepared – Don't be postpwned. (@ScoutMotto) June 15, 2020

Nobody will though. That’s why they’re doing it. Democrats have deemed them above the law. — Pearl (@pianoledge) June 15, 2020

Say hello to your new police force. When will we get to meet the judges and jury in #Raz land? #SeattleAutonomousZone — Mys Teri 🇺🇸 (@Serenity_Seas) June 15, 2020

Handing out AR’s from the back of his Tesla, wow being oppressed sure pays well. — ⚜️SenseLessCommon⚜️ (@Senselescommon) June 15, 2020

I had no idea that instead of registering my weapon upon purchase, I could just stand on a corner in CHAZ and get a "ghost gun" just handed to me. — Edward (@AmericanVoter45) June 15, 2020

This sounds like quite the "block party". — bstreier🎸 (@bstreier) June 15, 2020

Wait a damn minute, I thought this was a “summer lovin” block party. I want to speak to the manager — Nix (@SlimNix) June 15, 2020

We need to send Shannon Watts from Moms Demand Action to pay a visit to CHAZ and meet with Simone over sensible gun laws in their new nation.

