Last night, protesters in Portland attempted to set up an autonomous zone in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence. . .

. . .and the police, at first, did not respond:

Trending

But that didn’t last long as cops did discover they could enforce the peace under the right circumstances, those circumstances being that the protest was in front of the mayor’s house:

“Playtime over”:

So the rest of the city can burn, just not this part of the city:

And, of course, you have to clean up the mess:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: autonomous zoneportland