Last night, protesters in Portland attempted to set up an autonomous zone in front of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence. . .

They have now built a barrier using cars, large wooden pallets, dumpsters, fencing and anything else they can find to fortify the Portland “autonomous zone.” They’re also shining lasers into the condo building where they say Ted Wheeler lives. There are no police. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2020

. . .and the police, at first, did not respond:

Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They've set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond. You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/5XJsaAgr6g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 18, 2020

But that didn’t last long as cops did discover they could enforce the peace under the right circumstances, those circumstances being that the protest was in front of the mayor’s house:

Portland Police are moving in on protesters in the “Patrick Kimmons autonomous zone,” which is reportedly outside Mayor Wheeler’s residence. They’ve called it a civil disturbance and asked people to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/LwAKogsKzM — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) June 18, 2020

“Playtime over”:

pic.twitter.com/Yzvv8fkINM — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) June 18, 2020

So the rest of the city can burn, just not this part of the city:

The Mayor of Portland sent in the cops when the protesters got near her "residence" LMFAO These politicians are such coward hypocrites https://t.co/C4hnQ5bB6J — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 18, 2020

And, of course, you have to clean up the mess:

The rapid response team and the graffiti removal services are now in the Pearl District cleaning up debris and spray paint in the attempted autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/FiahTayEql — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) June 18, 2020

