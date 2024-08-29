How Does This Happen? Wells Fargo Worker Dies at Desk, Not Found for Four Days

Talk about a job where you work yourself to death and feel invisible. A Wells Fargo employee died at her desk and nobody realized she was dead. Her body was found four days later!

A Wells Fargo worker died on the job, at her desk. Her body was found four days later.https://t.co/4F8TYTAyXJ pic.twitter.com/xCax5kUK2C — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) August 29, 2024

We just do not understand how that can even happen. She goes to a cubicle with other people in other cubicles every day. She should have been found that day!

How does that happen??? Someone ought to discovered she was no longer alive within 24 hrs tops. NOT 4 DAYS. — Estelle Mezuna (@MezunaKuaris) August 29, 2024

It was a weekend, but do they not have janitors over the weekend? Then on Monday, she should have been found for certain. The report states she was not found until Tuesday morning! Even if the building is not full every day with some people being remote, HOW DOES THAT HAPPEN!?!?!?!

Somehow $WFC keeps taking the cake for worst place to work https://t.co/oWeE8rDwpG — Dollar Bill 🇺🇸 (@Dollar_Bill_100) August 29, 2024

We have worked some pretty awful jobs but we feel like we would have been found if we died at any of them.

What’s the point of working on site and no one will even notice you’ve died at work?! Like that would be the bare minimum right? https://t.co/4lwsQ9Kins — Free Parking (@smeezewitme) August 29, 2024

True, if they do not even know if you showed up, why show up? If the job allows remote work but never checks if you are really there anyway, we would stay home and work every day, unless they are giving us some sort of perk for being there in person.

I need a job that doesn’t notice me. https://t.co/8WabF5HoRH — WhatsApp Ricky (@notdevnotkev) August 29, 2024

It is no laughing matter but we did laugh at that. It might not be the worst job to have where people do not care if you are there for days at a time.

WTF… 4 days??? Are you serious… WOW… and she had no family that checked on her… did she not have friends at work that talk to her?…😢🙏🏼 https://t.co/zQaMD1DjgE — VA (@SWeeTCanDY757) August 29, 2024

We were wondering about that as well. She was 60, did she have no family wondering where she was after work? It is very sad. We hope she can find some peace where she is now. What a horrible thing to happen.

Never make work such a priority in your life you have no life. Yes, we need to work and work hard to pay our bills and be responsible human beings. We should also take time to be slow and take in the good things like family. If this story does not show you that work should not be everything, we don't know what will.

After you read this story, go home, and hug your family. Be glad of where you are and the work you have done. That is what we are going to do!

