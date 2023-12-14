Some Serious Bull SHHHH Caused Delays Between Newark, NJ and Penn Station

WATCH: Alyssa Milano Sings About Insemination And We have All the Questions
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  1:05 PM on December 14, 2023
AngieArtist

Some serious Bull Shhh was happening in New Jersey today. We know, you guys are thinking - ISN'T THAT EVERY DAY!?!?! The answer is yes BUT it was literal this time. NJ Transit was running major delays due to a BULL running on the tracks. Of course, we had to tell you about it because the jokes were 'udderly' hilarious. 

The police needed to get in there and take the bull by the horns. 

Nothing to see here. Move along. Wait ... we mean MoooOOOooove along. 

*Snort* He must have heard there is a bull market. 

Look at ABC News getting in on the bull puns. They were right on target with that one, a direct hit, right in the bullseye one might say. 

We may never know how the bull got there, but we are happy it did. 

The Bull has been captured safely and was not harmed. 

We know it seems wild, but we are not pulling your tail. This REALLY happened. 

=================================================================

=================================================================

