Some Serious Bull SHHHH Caused Delays Between Newark, NJ and Penn Station

Some serious Bull Shhh was happening in New Jersey today. We know, you guys are thinking - ISN'T THAT EVERY DAY!?!?! The answer is yes BUT it was literal this time. NJ Transit was running major delays due to a BULL running on the tracks. Of course, we had to tell you about it because the jokes were 'udderly' hilarious.

NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York.



Police activity: pic.twitter.com/XrtIEK5ZGH — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) December 14, 2023

The police needed to get in there and take the bull by the horns.

There's a bull on the tracks at Newark, NJ, Penn Station.



New Jersey transit says the bull is causing delays between Newark Penn Station and NY Penn Station. pic.twitter.com/UE3zznQAwH — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) December 14, 2023

Nothing to see here. Move along. Wait ... we mean MoooOOOooove along.

There’s a bull loose in Newark Penn Station - the signs are everywhere for 2024 👀



pic.twitter.com/KwdQpQ0Cct — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) December 14, 2023

Newark Penn Station | Bull takes over the tracks after Feds indicate cuts are likely coming in 2024 pic.twitter.com/zbwRr3qZa9 — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) December 14, 2023

*Snort* He must have heard there is a bull market.

Steer clear! A bull is on the loose on the tracks at New Jersey's Newark Penn Station, delaying trains for commuters heading into New York City. https://t.co/XXOGk2JMTP pic.twitter.com/BmAtgJlNtr — ABC News (@ABC) December 14, 2023

Look at ABC News getting in on the bull puns. They were right on target with that one, a direct hit, right in the bullseye one might say.

A bull was seen on the tracks at Newark Penn Station on Thursday morning, delaying service between Newark and NYC.



It was not clear how the bull got there.https://t.co/jjDMi0uGfI — Gothamist (@Gothamist) December 14, 2023

We may never know how the bull got there, but we are happy it did.

The Bull has been captured safely and was not harmed.

We know it seems wild, but we are not pulling your tail. This REALLY happened.

