Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to Insult DeSantis?

If you had Mitt Romney insulting DeSantis and possibly preferring Trump on your BINGO Card you just won BIG TIME. We did not see that one coming.

It looks like 'Politico Playbook' had the original excerpt from 'Romney Unleashed' a biography of Senator Romney by McKay Coppins and 'The DeSantis War Room' picked up that ball and RAN!

Mitt Romney warns that @RonDeSantis is “dangerous” and “authoritarian”, presumably because he has enacted conservative policy instead of just talking about it. pic.twitter.com/c8VPfvGTGK — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 19, 2023

So look, it is not a GLOWING Endorsement of Trump and it is a complete diss on DeSantis, but no matter how it looks, that statement means MITT ROMNEY PREFERS TRUMP OVER DeSantis. Our minds are blown.

The DeSantis War Room got a lot of traction off of the 'insult'. They did not address the 'STIFF' comment but most DeSantis supporters will admit he can be a little stiff starting out in debates until he gets going or is super passionate about something. He is pretty good with one one-on-one interactions so they probably did not need to address it as the latter part of the excerpt is the biggest deal.

X posters had a lot to say and some of the posts made us chuckle.

Dang it. Now I have to throw away the 1000+ DeSantis/Romney 2024 flyers I just had printed. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 19, 2023

HA! We think DeSantis / Trump Jr. or DeSantis / Vivek are both more likely than Romney after this. :P

When @SenatorRomney is criticizing you you’re doing it right.



Mitt can’t be gone soon enough.



Voted for him in 2012 but every time he opens his mouth in the years since I’m less upset by his defeat. — Former Listless Vessel (@FormerNYSDem) October 19, 2023

Congrats! This is a significant endorsement. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 19, 2023

As unpopular as Romney is with certain parts of the GOP base, it DOES seem like an endorsement.

No warmth?

Is that a requirement now?

Give me a break with this guy. — Ge🎃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) October 19, 2023

Imagine Romney off all people mocking someone else’s interactions with voters on the stump — T-Dog (@MrNOVApolitico) October 19, 2023

Mitt Romney - a person who lost the election for the sole reason he was perceived as a snobby out of touch elitist - is opining about "connecting with voters?" Well that's fascinating - can I hear more? — Tanya Berlaga (@TBerlaga) October 19, 2023

Romney is stiff and talks like a robot. He was perceived as out of touch and snobby, which honestly is an AMAZING feat when he was running against OBAMA. He really has NO place to talk about anyone else.

Why does he even bother pretending he’s a Republican? He might as well join Lincoln Project at this point. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 19, 2023

YUP. Birds of a feather should flock together.

I’m already voting for him Mitt, you don’t have to talk me into it. — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for UGA football 🏈! (@Tamzilla_52) October 19, 2023

*Snort* Like we said, this seems more like an endorsement than a diss. Mitt might have missed his mark.

Wait, the establishment doesn’t like RDS?



I’m shocked I tell you, shocked! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EFLCzdsmgI — Josh Bowles (@joshbbowles) October 19, 2023

Whether you are a Trump person or a DeSantis person the fact that the establishment staples like Romney seem to HATE DeSantis has to give him at least a fist bump.

One wonders what Mitt is actually looking for in a President.



I get disagreement with some of DeSantis’ policies. But “authoritarian,” from the guy who bragged about forcing MA residents to buy health insurance?! https://t.co/B9G07Vp2UF — Pudge (@pudgenet) October 19, 2023

EXACTLY.

Mitt Romney lost because he accepted leftist media narratives instead of pushing back on them.



This is just the latest example.



On what planet is DeSantis authoritarian? ALL of his policies put more power in the hands of the people (particularly parents). https://t.co/nxVnRCGAAx — RBe (@RBPundit) October 19, 2023

A lot of people may not recall the absolute crap-fest that was the Romney campaign. He literally got destroyed over the smallest dumbest things. 'Binders of Women', 'He's gonna put y'all back in chains', all of this mess was just allowed to stand with no pushback at all. People like Mitt helped create modern candidates. He should watch and enjoy the show, not tear it down.

Perhaps the most impressive endorsement yet. https://t.co/QVv0Tp1R2m — Aaron McIntire (@DeaceProducer) October 19, 2023

It is VERY impressive.

Look, this writer has a preference and we admit we voted for Romney in 2012 just as we will probably vote for ANYONE who gets the GOP nomination in 2023. It does not mean that we think they are awesome or even the best choice, it just means we think 'TEAM BEAT THE DEMOCRATS' is the best team to be on once we make it to The General.

All of that being said, this Romney insult that accidentally became an endorsement had to be covered.



Retire already Mitt, take a seat, and stop talking.

