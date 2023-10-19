Our Minds Are BLOWN. Did Mitt Romney Accidentally Endorse Trump While Trying to Insult DeSantis?

Nancy Pelosi says a horrible 'assault on our democracy' took place at the...
ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  12:05 PM on October 19, 2023
Twitchy

If you had Mitt Romney insulting DeSantis and possibly preferring Trump on your BINGO Card you just won BIG TIME. We did not see that one coming. 

It looks like 'Politico Playbook' had the original excerpt from 'Romney Unleashed' a biography of Senator Romney by McKay Coppins and 'The DeSantis War Room' picked up that ball and RAN!

So look, it is not a GLOWING Endorsement of Trump and it is a complete diss on DeSantis, but no matter how it looks, that statement means MITT ROMNEY PREFERS TRUMP OVER DeSantis. Our minds are blown. 

The DeSantis War Room got a lot of traction off of the 'insult'. They did not address the 'STIFF' comment but most DeSantis supporters will admit he can be a little stiff starting out in debates until he gets going or is super passionate about something. He is pretty good with one one-on-one interactions so they probably did not need to address it as the latter part of the excerpt is the biggest deal. 

 X posters had a lot to say and some of the posts made us chuckle. 

HA! We think DeSantis / Trump Jr. or DeSantis / Vivek are both more likely than Romney after this. :P 

As unpopular as Romney is with certain parts of the GOP base, it DOES seem like an endorsement. 

Romney is stiff and talks like a robot. He was perceived as out of touch and snobby, which honestly is an AMAZING feat when he was running against OBAMA. He really has NO place to talk about anyone else. 

YUP. Birds of a feather should flock together. 

*Snort* Like we said, this seems more like an endorsement than a diss. Mitt might have missed his mark. 

Whether you are a Trump person or a DeSantis person the fact that the establishment staples like Romney seem to HATE DeSantis has to give him at least a fist bump. 

EXACTLY. 

A lot of people may not recall the absolute crap-fest that was the Romney campaign. He literally got destroyed over the smallest dumbest things. 'Binders of Women', 'He's gonna put y'all back in chains', all of this mess was just allowed to stand with no pushback at all. People like Mitt helped create modern candidates. He should watch and enjoy the show, not tear it down. 

It is VERY impressive. 

Look, this writer has a preference and we admit we voted for Romney in 2012 just as we will probably vote for ANYONE who gets the GOP nomination in 2023. It does not mean that we think they are awesome or even the best choice, it just means we think 'TEAM BEAT THE DEMOCRATS' is the best team to be on once we make it to The General. 

All of that being said, this Romney insult that accidentally became an endorsement had to be covered. 

Retire already Mitt, take a seat, and stop talking.  

=========================================

