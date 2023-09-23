Washington Post is very concerned about misinformation, but it's as one-sided as you...
Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  5:15 PM on September 23, 2023
Are we the baddies meme

Climate activists have been getting more obnoxious every day. They block traffic, they throw paint on timeless works of art and they are just generally really annoying. 

They seem to think we all want to breathe dirty air and drink dirty water which of course, is ridiculous but we ran across a post on X that explains so much about climate nutters we thought we would share it with all of you. 

Chris Packham is a wildlife TV guy. He calls himself a climate activist. He made this little program that aired on channel 4 and he boasts over 600,000 followers on X (Twitter) and we found his irresponsible commentary worth talking about. 

Why is it that people like Packman always think the rest of us need to follow the rules but as long as the cause is something they believe in they can break them? The Left did that with riots in the summer of George Floyd and then tried to act like it was insanity and the end of the world when some people walked into the capital on January 6th. 

It always seems to be rules for thee but not for me with Leftists. Be it social justice or climate crazies, they are all on the same page. 

YUP! What are they going to do when we all decide we are going to follow the same rules they are following and disregard all the laws just because we want to? 

Hard to argue with that one. 

YUP! It is OK for them. They get to do anything they please. And as for China, they pretend like that problem does not exist. 

This kind of thing is being pushed by more than just the climate people, it is pushed by the Left as a viable option for them to carry out acts of violence or breaking the law for ANY issue. 

*SNORT* We would love to see it.

He's not wrong. Even the United States seems to have double standards about who can break the law and who can not. 

HA! We always like to leave on a funny note so with that, we will say, although it is very funny it is also pretty serious. Packman is not the only person who thinks his cause gets to break the laws. 

We can only hope we never reach the point where they have broken so many laws that society is broken down and those of us who want to keep a civilized society are forced to fight back.

