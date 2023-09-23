Ummm WUT? Wildlife TV Presenter says it may be time to break the law for THE CLIMATE

Climate activists have been getting more obnoxious every day. They block traffic, they throw paint on timeless works of art and they are just generally really annoying.

They seem to think we all want to breathe dirty air and drink dirty water which of course, is ridiculous but we ran across a post on X that explains so much about climate nutters we thought we would share it with all of you.

Personally , I've now reached a point where I believe breaking the law for the climate is the ethically responsible thing to do .#ChrisPackhamC4 | @Channel4 pic.twitter.com/dxEdoZmIGn — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) September 21, 2023

Chris Packham is a wildlife TV guy. He calls himself a climate activist. He made this little program that aired on channel 4 and he boasts over 600,000 followers on X (Twitter) and we found his irresponsible commentary worth talking about.

Why is it that people like Packman always think the rest of us need to follow the rules but as long as the cause is something they believe in they can break them? The Left did that with riots in the summer of George Floyd and then tried to act like it was insanity and the end of the world when some people walked into the capital on January 6th.



It always seems to be rules for thee but not for me with Leftists. Be it social justice or climate crazies, they are all on the same page.

Personally, I've now reached a point where I believe locking up the climate nazis in cages is the ethically responsible thing to do . — jtomka (@jtomka) September 23, 2023

YUP! What are they going to do when we all decide we are going to follow the same rules they are following and disregard all the laws just because we want to?

Because you’re a dumbass. — Joshua (@SirJoshWah) September 23, 2023

Hard to argue with that one.

Too many times now, we've seen the left side of the bar calling to break laws in the name of "justice". Social, economic, racial, blah blah blah. You choose what to break and what to enforce on a whim.

Take this attitude to the East. Claim this in China. I dare you. — Jack Rackham (@CalicoJack65) September 23, 2023

YUP! It is OK for them. They get to do anything they please. And as for China, they pretend like that problem does not exist.

I'm only commenting on this because I think it's important to understand that this is the sort of climate messaging that is being sent out by influential conservationists.



Notice the ominous music, the extreme, Armageddonesque language ("fear for their own lives, the lives of… — David Thunder (@davidjthunder) September 21, 2023

This kind of thing is being pushed by more than just the climate people, it is pushed by the Left as a viable option for them to carry out acts of violence or breaking the law for ANY issue.

Tune into Chris' next series, 'Chris Packham Inside Britain's Toughest Prisons' 😜 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) September 21, 2023

*SNORT* We would love to see it.

Ah, the bravery of regime-approved rebels! C'est très magnifique 🤣 — Call me Dave (@DaveHittite) September 22, 2023

He's not wrong. Even the United States seems to have double standards about who can break the law and who can not.

LOL. I'm curious what the camera man of this photoshoot was thinking while recording. Def trying his hardest to hold back laughter. — NextWave EFT (@NextWaveEFT) September 23, 2023

HA! We always like to leave on a funny note so with that, we will say, although it is very funny it is also pretty serious. Packman is not the only person who thinks his cause gets to break the laws.



We can only hope we never reach the point where they have broken so many laws that society is broken down and those of us who want to keep a civilized society are forced to fight back.

