Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that we have seen yet

ArtistAngie
ArtistAngie  |  9:28 PM on August 10, 2023

You have all seen how fast the Blue state 'sanctuary cities' have been changing their tunes since Red state governors have been sending them illegal immigrants to have to take care of themselves. It has been very funny to watch the meltdown but we want to award Erick Erickson with the BEST tweet we have seen about it yet! 

PERFECTION! It is funny because it is true. They wanted to virtue signal without having to take on any of the real burdens and EVERYONE knows it. 

YUP! 

Look, it is the internet so is this person a liberal? WHO KNOWS but they are right about one thing. Obama deported a lot more people than Biden and even if they go back to Obama-level enforcement it would be better than the mess we are watching. 

BINGO. Nobody is saying we hate immigrants. The fact is EVERY country except the US is allowed to have borders and laws about the borders in the eyes of the Left. The position they hold with a fully open border is INSANE. It is not safe for anyone including those coming across. 

Tucker on Twitter, Episode 15: Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker

We did but he put it so eloquently we had to cover it. :) 

We feel like we have said it in every other piece we have written on Twitchy but it always holds true: If it were not for double standards, the left would have NO standards at all. 

FANTASTIC POST ERICK! Keep it up!

Dear Border states: keep putting pressure on those Democrat 'sanctuary cities' and MAYBE the people in those cities may decide the open border is a problem too. 


