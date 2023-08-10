Erick Erickson has the BEST tweet about 'sanctuary cities' rapidly changing tunes that we have seen yet

You have all seen how fast the Blue state 'sanctuary cities' have been changing their tunes since Red state governors have been sending them illegal immigrants to have to take care of themselves. It has been very funny to watch the meltdown but we want to award Erick Erickson with the BEST tweet we have seen about it yet!

Sanctuary cities were really hoping just to be sanctimonious cities. They didn’t really want illegals in their city limits. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 10, 2023

PERFECTION! It is funny because it is true. They wanted to virtue signal without having to take on any of the real burdens and EVERYONE knows it.

Virtue signaling is all signal, no virtue. — Neal (@theycallmeneal) August 11, 2023

YUP!

Erick, Biden should follow BO rules when he was POTUS...He became known as Deporter n chief...I am a liberal but Biden has gotta crack down on this border issue. You cross illegal, then send you will be SENT home.. — David (@Chuck_NOLA7) August 10, 2023

Look, it is the internet so is this person a liberal? WHO KNOWS but they are right about one thing. Obama deported a lot more people than Biden and even if they go back to Obama-level enforcement it would be better than the mess we are watching.

Absolutely correct. Now they are not wanting to be. Let them feel what the border states they judged so quickly feel. This open border from this administration is pure insanity. — Sylvia (@Sylvia723191201) August 10, 2023

BINGO. Nobody is saying we hate immigrants. The fact is EVERY country except the US is allowed to have borders and laws about the borders in the eyes of the Left. The position they hold with a fully open border is INSANE. It is not safe for anyone including those coming across.

Literally everyone knew this https://t.co/OpS1zLau9M — Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) August 10, 2023

We did but he put it so eloquently we had to cover it. :)

That’s exactly right. It was all political.



“Not in my backyard, dammit!!” https://t.co/EGlHaUV3jj — Mike Dury (@MikeDury) August 10, 2023

We feel like we have said it in every other piece we have written on Twitchy but it always holds true: If it were not for double standards, the left would have NO standards at all.



FANTASTIC POST ERICK! Keep it up!



Dear Border states: keep putting pressure on those Democrat 'sanctuary cities' and MAYBE the people in those cities may decide the open border is a problem too.





***************************************************************************

related:

That is some BULL Shhhh

HIGHLY Unlikely

Who is the better President?

***************************************************************************

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!



